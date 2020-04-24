Oslo, 24 April 2020: Scatec Solar ASA will release its first quarter results on Friday 8 May 2020 at 07:00 am (CEST).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held through a live webcast the same day at 08:30 CEST. You can follow the webcast from our website: www.scatecsolar.com/investor/events-presentations/ . You may ask questions through the webcast solution, or email your question in advance to ir@scatecsolar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Communication & IR

Tel: +47 950 38 364

ir@scatecsolar.com

About Scatec Solar

Scatec Solar is an integrated independent solar power producer, delivering affordable, rapidly deployable and sustainable clean energy worldwide. A long- term player, Scatec Solar develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains solar power plants and has an installation track record of more than 1.6 GW. The company has a total of 1.9 GW in operation and under construction on four continents.

With an established global presence and a significant project pipeline, the company is targeting a capacity of 4.5 GW in operation and under construction by end of 2021. Scatec Solar is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SSO’. To learn more, visit www.scatecsolar.com .

