For years, the analyst has covered the fields of molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, vaccines, and telehealth - these all find themselves both sought-after and challenged during the current COVID-19 crisis

This report provides trending developments, company announcements, and analysis from the analysis team on the fast-breaking events in the COVID-19 epidemic.

Particular sections address the most important market changes:

Molecular Diagnostics: It's important to note that the entire molecular testing concept originated in the midst of a crisis, at that time of the AIDS crisis, and has since been brought to bear on a number of emerging and mature infectious disease categories. COVID-19 has seen the molecular in vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry bring out its best efforts in terms of fast test RT-PCR tests for their systems, point of care solutions, syndromic tests, high throughput systems and surge production on badly needed kits.

Immunoassays: Never have immunoassays been of such worldwide attention, as antibody tests are greatly sought. With this, come concerns about accuracy levels on broad populations and greater knowledge about development times. There are now immunoassays in development. We track these efforts and provide commentary on the role of these tests in a threat so far dominated by molecular diagnostics.

Vaccines: The analyst look at the vaccines in development and the struggles with vaccine discovery and manufacturing in other pandemics. Companies developing vaccines are featured.

Other Traditional IVDs: With many hospitals shut down across the globe, what is the impact and expected future of standard in vitro diagnostic testing? - from company statements made both publicly and directly to the analyst.

Remote Patient Monitoring: Already a healthcare trend that was catching on but perhaps struggling to convince payors of its critical necessity, remote patient monitoring, and telehealth transformed overnight with social distancing policies and relaxed HIPAA rules. But will market players be crowded out by traditional phone and web video companies?

This report does not seek to provide a data-driven market assessment due to the rapidly-changing situation but does provide analyst commentary that may assist customers needing to work out models. Some of the market estimates provide foundational bases on which to judge potential market impact. Commentary and analysis from the analysts who have studied markets in some cases for decades add understanding to the current, often chaotic, market atmosphere. Further publications and surveys from the analyst will provide additional market impact data.

No one company has the solution to COVID-19. Multiple companies have solutions to one problem or part of the solution, and companies are partnering to build strength and distribute products.

Chapter One: SARS-Cov-2 Recent Developments

Molecular Testing, So Far, Remains At Forefront

Antibody SARS-Cov-2 Tests Move Forward

Overall Diagnostics Testing Taking a Hit

When Will Surgeries - and Related Diagnostic Testing - Resume?

Asymptomatic and Presymptomatic Spread Will Focus Attention on Testing

Continuous Introduction and Authorization of New Test Products Molecular DX Immunoassays Spain Provides Example of Downside of Early Serology Test Ancillary/Secondary Covid-19-Related Tests

U.S. Government Response Congress Passes Cares Act HHS Awards $100M to Deal With Coronavirus, Including Testing Barda Funding for POC, Panels and Automated Tests White House Pushes Diagnostics Covid-19 Threat Makes for Odd Timing of Valid Act

Background Defining SARS-Cov-2 Naming the Virus

Origins of SARS-Cov-2 A Unique Molecular Backbone

FDA Provides Reference Sequence Data for SARS-Cov-2

Countermeasures in Development

Will We See Fundamental Change in IVD?

Chapter Two: Molecular Diagnostics and SARS-Cov-2

The Molecular Diagnostics Industry is Large and Capable Rapid Ramp Up After Early Stumbles

Fast EUAs as FDA Moves to Speed Availability of Covid-19 Tests Twist's SARS-Cov-2 Quality Controls Added to FDA Materials

Test Approvals Table: US FDA EUAs as of April 1, 2020

Mesa Handheld Mdx Test Ships

Syndromic Approach to Covid-19: Qiagen

Abbott Id Now Becomes National Symbol of Poc Response

Luminex Coronavirus Panel Gets FDA Emergency Authorization

BGI Gets EUA for Rt-PCR Coronavirus Test

Quidel Receives Expanded Approval

Neumodx Coronavirus Test Gets Emergency Authorization

T2 Adds Coronavirus Test to Panels, Per Health Network Deal

Perkinelmer Gets Regulatory Nod in the U.S. for Coronavirus Test

Roche Offers Multiple Commercial Kits

Thermo Fisher Gets CE Mark for the Taqpath Covid-19 Rt-PCR Test Kit

Mesa Biotech Gets Emergency Authorization for Poc Coronavirus Test

Fluxergy Seeks Emergency Authorization for 1-Hour Coronavirus Test

Genetic Signatures Seeks CE Mark for Coronavirus Diagnostic

Emerald Organic, Todos Medical Team on Covid-19 Tests

Bruker, Primer Design Sign European Distribution Deal for Coronavirus Test

Impact of Large Systems and Small Poc Systems

Molecular Point of Care Molecular POC Vs. Immunoassays



Chapter Three: Bottlenecks

Practical Challenges and Scaling of Test Resources

Test Equipment and Worker Ppe Remain An Issue Jama Network Calls for Creative Ideas for Increasing Ppe Supply Why SARS 2.0 is More Difficult to Control Table: Covid-19 Case Severity Scale

SARS-Cov-2 Replication in Upper Respiratory Track Seen as Culprit

Hais a Worry

are Coronavirus Patients With Negative Throat Swabs Truly Virus-Free?

Patients May Continue to Shed Virus After Symptom Clearance

Viral Load/ Symptom Connection: Conflicting Studies

MPOC S are Approved; Full Impact Yet to Be Seen Figure: FDA EUA Tests for Covid-19 by Testing Type

Qiagen Says It Ramped Up Production to Meet Shortage of Rna Extraction Kits

Chapter Four: Covid-19 Immunoassays

Antibody-Based Testing Taking Shape Policy D Pathway CEllex Approval Biomedomics Getting Better Guidance on Test Quality Serology Test Notifications



Chapter Five: Other Test Categories Impact: Critical Care, Chemistries

Critical Care Analysis Blood Gas Critical Care Analytes: Bilirubin, Bun, Glucose

Other Covid-19-Related Tests AKI Testing



Chapter Six: Vaccines and SARS-Cov-2

Early Efforts and a First Trial Dose J&J Seeks to Release Covid-19 Vaccine by 2021 Dod Grant Accelerates SARS-Cov-2 Vaccine Manufacturing Dynavax, Clover Partner for Protein-Based Covid-19 Vaccine

Analysts: Technology, Not Demand Challenge

Production Consideration

3D Atomic Scale Map Could AId Vaccines

Chapter Seven: Boost for Remote Patient Monitoring Seen in SARS-Cov-2 Crisis

Congressional Action

Hippa Penalties Relaxed

Unique Opportunities in Telehealth/Telemedicine

Companies in the Market

Recent Developments

Chapter Eight: a Role for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Introduction White House Urges Researchers to Use AI to Analyze Coronavirus Papers

Diagnostic Applications South Korean Firm Blends AI and Portable X-Ray Testing to Power Up Covid-19 PCR Persivia Releases AI-Driven Ruleset to Detect Covid-19 Philips Intellisite Pathology Solution Surgisphere Rapid Test Uses AI to Diagnose Covid-19 Biofourmis' AI-Powered Remote Monitoring Platform to Fight Covid-19 AI as An AId in the Development of Covid-19 Therapies



Chapter Nine: Therapeutics and Covid-19

FDA's Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (Ctap) Snapshot for Developing Therapeutics Examples of CTAP in Action Support for CTAP

Selected Therapeutic Approaches Drug Repurposing Car-T Support Therapeutic Finds Possible Use in Covid-19 Kleo, Green Cross Collaborate on Covid-19 Nk Combination Therapy Generation Bio, Vir Partner for Mabs Against Covid-19 Xencor, Vir Partner on Covid-19 Antibodies Research Frontera Supercomputer AIds Covid-19 Drug Development Hydroxychloroquine



Chapter Ten: Respiratory Equipment in Extreme Demand

Ventilators

CPAP Devices and Covid-19 Patient Usage CPAP as an Emergency Ventilator? Risk of Virus Spread and Possible Solutions

Pulse Oximeters

Recent EU Activity

Cares Act

Defense Production Act

Chapter Eleven: Research Laboratory Operations Impacted

NIH Shifts Noncritical Research to Maintenance

Survey: Nearly Half of All Life Science Labs Around the World are Currently Closed

Survey: Covid-19 Causes Long-Term Disruptions to Clinical Trials

