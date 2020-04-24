Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the pasta industry, "Pasta Market Exhibits Major Growth of 249% During COVID-19 Outbreak as Consumers Pose a High Demand for Non-Perishable Goods"



As COVID-19 continues to spread, consumers are being advised to ensure they have enough food to last for two weeks in case they experience symptoms and need to self-isolate. This has led to a rising demand for non-perishable goods like dried pasta. The closure of many restaurants to prevent the spread of the virus has also led to more consumers cooking at home. In March, UK sales of dried pasta increased by 55%.



Another factor that has caused increased sales of dried pasta is the impact the global crisis has had on consumer's finances, with many looking for economical ways to feed their families such as pasta dishes, casseroles and stews. The spike in demand for dried pasta and noodles has also boosted demand for wheat, leading to rising wheat prices across the US and Europe.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Pasta Market Exhibits Major Growth of 249% During COVID-19 Outbreak"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900