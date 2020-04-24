Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amniotic Membrane - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Amniotic Membrane market accounted for $979.07 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2650.28 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period. Rise in the geriatric population, increase in technological advancements and surge in awareness to reduce healthcare costs are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as dearth of skilled professionals are hampering the market growth.



Amniotic membrane is a combination of tissues and cells which helps in wound healing by being as a foundation for re-development of soft tissues. These are most widely used in eye surgery as a biological bandage to heal or replace damaged eye tissue.



Based on the end user, the hospitals segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to common visits by patients and its ability to cater to a varied range of surgical interventions. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to increasing the number of ophthalmic surgeries in the United States due to the geriatric population and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.



Some of the key players profiled in the Amniotic Membrane Market include Tissue-Tech Inc. (Amniox Medical Inc.), Skye Biologics Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Katena Products, Inc. (IOP Ophthalmics), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (Derma Sciences Inc.), Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC, FzioMed Inc., Applied Biologics LLC, Amnio Technology, LLC and AlliquaBioMedical Inc.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Amniotic Membrane Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane

5.3 Lyophilization Amniotic Membrane

5.4 Dehydrated Amniotic Membrane



6 Global Amniotic Membrane Market, By Age Group

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Children

6.3 Adults



7 Global Amniotic Membrane Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surgical Wounds

7.3 Stem Cell Biology

7.4 Regenerative Medicine

7.5 Prenatal Diagnosis

7.6 Ophthalmology



8 Global Amniotic Membrane Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Specialized Clinics

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

8.5 Academic Research Centers & Laboratory



9 Global Amniotic Membrane Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Tissue-Tech Inc (Amniox Medical Inc)

11.2 Skye Biologics Inc

11.3 MiMedx Group Inc

11.4 Katena Products Inc (IOP Ophthalmics)

11.5 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation (Derma Sciences Inc)

11.6 Human Regenerative Technologies LLC

11.7 FzioMed Inc

11.8 Applied Biologics LLC

11.9 Amnio Technology LLC

11.10 Alliqua BioMedical Inc



