The tissue engineering market was valued at US$ 9,529.21 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 25,586.55 million by 2027.



Driving factors of the tissue engineering market are increasing incidences of chronic diseases, road accidents, and trauma injuries, as well as technological advancements in the field of 3D tissue engineering. However, high cost of treatments related to tissue engineering is expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Rising incidence of chronic diseases and growing number of trauma injuries and road accidents are prime factors contributing to the growth of the market for advanced treatment procedures, such as tissue engineering. Road accidents are among the major fatalities worldwide as they cause serious injuries to bones and organs. As per the WHO, ~20-50 million people get injured every year in road accidents. Tissue engineering offers alternatives to surgical reconstruction, transplantation, and mechanical device instruction to repair damaged tissues. The tissue engineering market is mainly driven by a continuous need for effective regenerative treatments to treat increasing cases of diabetes, obesity, and other disorders caused by lifestyle changes; growing base of elderly people; and rising number of trauma cases.



Moreover, the increasing government funding for research activities is expected to enhance the growth of the tissue engineering market. For instance, as per the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funding study in the US, the research studies pertaining to stem cell and regenerative medicines received funding of USD 1.8 billion and USD 1.0 billion, respectively, in 2018.



The global tissue engineering market is segmented into material type and application. The tissue engineering market, by material type, is further segmented into synthetic material, biologically derived materials, and others. The biologically derived materials segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the segment synthetic materials is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on application, the market is further segmented into orthopedic, musculoskeletal, and spine; neurology; cardiology and vascular; skin; and others. The orthopedic, musculoskeletal, and spine segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the skin segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Some of the essential primary and secondary sources included in the report are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration, and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Tissue Engineering Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Tissue Engineering - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Global Tissue Engineering Market - Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Drivers

5.1.1 Increase Incidences of Chronic Diseases, Road Accidents, and Trauma Injuries

5.1.2 Technological Advancements in the Field of 3D Tissue Engineering

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Treatments Related to Tissue Engineering

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growth in the Global Healthcare Market

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rapid Advancements in Regenerative Medicine

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Tissue Engineering Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Tissue Engineering Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Tissue Engineering Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Tissue Engineering Market Analysis - By Material Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Tissue Engineering Market Revenue Share, by Material Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Synthetic Material

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Synthetic Material: Tissue Engineering Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Biologically Derived Materials

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Biologically Derived Materials: Tissue Engineering Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Others: Tissue Engineering Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Tissue Engineering Market - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Tissue Engineering Market, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 Orthopedic, Musculoskeletal & Spine

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Orthopedic, Musculoskeletal & Spine: Tissue Engineering Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Neurology

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Neurology: Tissue Engineering Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Cardiology & Vascular

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Cardiology & Vascular: Tissue Engineering Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Skin

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Skin: Tissue Engineering Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others: Tissue Engineering Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Tissue Engineering Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 North America: Tissue Engineering Market

9.2 Europe: Tissue Engineering Market

9.3 Asia Pacific: Tissue Engineering Market

9.4 Middle East & Africa: Tissue Engineering Market

9.5 South and Central America: Tissue Engineering Market



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Tissue Engineering Market

10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.2 Europe: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 SCAM: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Tissue Engineering Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.2 Organic Developments

11.2.1 Overview

11.3 Inorganic Developments

11.3.1 Overview



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Stryker Corporation

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Organogenesis Inc.

12.3 Cook Biotech Inc.

12.4 Integra Life Sciences Corporation

12.5 Acelity L.P.Inc

12.6 Allergan Plc.

12.7 Medtronic

12.8 Zimmer Biomet

12.9 Baxter International Inc.

12.10 DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Glossary of Terms



