24 April 2020

Acron Announces Annual General Meeting

Acron Board of Directors has resolved to hold the annual general meeting on 29 May 2020 as an absentee vote.

The Board of Directors considered matters related to the annual general meeting preparation and approved its agenda as follows:

Approving Acron Annual Report for 2019 Approving Acron annual accounting (financial) statements for 2019 Distributing Acron profit and loss (including paying (declaring) dividends) for 2019 Approving the Regulation on Acron Board of Directors as amended Electing Acron Board of Directors Paying compensation and remuneration to members of Acron Board of Directors Approving Acron auditor

The record date for the shareholder meeting is 6 May 2020 (end of business day).

All the information to be provided to persons entitled to attend the shareholder meeting, including Board of Directors recommendations on dividend amount, will be made available on the corporate website, the Shareholder’s Personal Account at https://lk.rrost.ru, and submitted to the central depositary not later than on 8 May 2020. It will also be available at the Company’s offices.





Media contacts:

Sergey Dorofeev

Anastasiya Gromova

Tatiana Smirnova

Public Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 777-08-65 (ext. 5196)

Investor contacts:

Ilya Popov

Investor Relations

Phone: +7 (495) 745-77-45 (ext. 5252)

Background Information

Acron Group is a leading vertically integrated mineral fertiliser producer in Russia and globally, with chemical production facilities in Veliky Novgorod (Acron) and the Smolensk region (Dorogobuzh). The Group owns and operates a phosphate mine in Murmansk region (North-Western Phosphorous Company, NWPC) and is implementing a potash development project in Perm Krai (Verkhnekamsk Potash Company, VPC). It owns transportation and logistics infrastructure, including three Baltic port terminals and distribution networks in Russia and China. Acron’s subsidiary, North Atlantic Potash Inc. (NAP), holds mining licences for 11 parcels of the potassium salt deposit at Prairie Evaporite, Saskatchewan, Canada. Acron also holds a minority stake (19.8%) in Polish Grupa Azoty, one of the largest chemical producers in Europe.

In 2019, the Group sold 7.6 million tonnes of various products to 78 countries, with Russia, Brazil, Europe and the United States as key markets.

In 2019, the Group posted consolidated IFRS revenue of RUB 114,835 million (USD 1,774 million) and net profit of RUB 24,786 million (USD 383 million). Acron’s shares are on the Level 1 quotation list of the Moscow Exchange and its global depositary receipts are traded at the London Stock Exchange (ticker AKRN). Acron employs over 11,000 people.

For more information about Acron Group, please visit www.acron.ru/en.