Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Switching Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global switching equipment market was worth $191.93 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.36% and reach $255.02 billion by 2023.



The switching equipment market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. In 2019, North America was the largest region in the switching equipment market.



Switching Equipment Market Global Report 2020 from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global switching equipment market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the switching equipment? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Switching Equipment market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider switching equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The switching equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the switching equipment market with other segments of the switching equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, switching equipment indicators comparison.

The switching equipment market covered in this report is segmented by end-user into small enterprises, medium enterprises, large enterprises. It is also segmented by the end-use industry into automotive, healthcare, telecommunications and by application into enterprise and industrial usage, telecommunication providers, servers and storage providers.



The switching equipment market consists of sales of switching equipment and related services. Switching equipment refers to a device that opens and closes electric circuits in general. These are used to build connections between nodes within a network. Information is shared on establishing of a connection between nodes. The switching equipment industry includes establishments that manufacture switching equipment including circuit breakers, contactors, switch disconnectors and disconnectors.



The installation process of network switches is complex as it involves high accuracy and a number of sub-processes, thus hindering the growth of switching equipment market during the historic period. Installing network switches is complex as these switches many functions such as allow connections to multiple devices, manage ports, manage VLAN security settings and others. The degree of complexity is comparatively low when it comes to a small network in an enterprise or home. For large network enterprises, the installation process can take a long time to get completed. For instance, in the telecom industry, for telecom network backhaul projects, the installation process can take more than a week to complete.



The increase in the popularity of IoT devices among the populace has led to a rise in the switching equipment market. IoT is becoming popular as a greater number of people are using smart devices and are mostly working on their errands, office work, communication, sending/receiving messages using smart devices thus overwriting the traditional way. For instance, in 2017, Cisco launched a new network switch that can be linked up to IoT devices, such as lights and CCTV to make smart buildings. The rising demand for IoT enabled devices drives the market for switching equipment.



In July 2019, Ekinops, a France based leading supplier of telecommunications solutions for telecom operators, acquired OTN-Switch (Optical Transport Network) platform from Padtec, an optical communications system manufacturer based in Brazil for 10 million. The acquisition is expected to allow Ekinops to strengthen its OTN technology business and meet the growing market demand for OTN solutions.



ADVA, Ciena Corporation, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Alcatel-Lucent, ZTE, Infinera Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, ECI Telecom Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., Tellabs, Inc., ADTRAN Inc., Aliathon Technology Ltd., NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies, Nokia Siemens, Cyan, Ekinops, JDS Uniphase Corporation, BTI.



Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology is gaining importance in switching equipment market, thus emerging as a major trend for network switches. PoE switches are becoming common because they reduce clutter and can be added to both smart and managed switches. PoE technology also has the ability to combine the networking and electrical power into one cable and provide data connection and electrical power to the powered devices. PoE installation can provide many benefits such as flexibility, reliability, and cost-efficient. For instance, there is no need for the users to purchase and install additional electrical wires and outlets for PoE network switches and this saves installation and maintenance costs.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Switching Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Switching Equipment Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Switching Equipment Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Switching Equipment Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Switching Equipment Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Switching Equipment Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

4.2. Global Switching Equipment Market, Segmentation By End-Use Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.3. Global Switching Equipment Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Switching Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Switching Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Switching Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Switching Equipment Market



7. China Switching Equipment Market



8. India Switching Equipment Market



9. Japan Switching Equipment Market



10. Australia Switching Equipment Market



11. Indonesia Switching Equipment Market



12. South Korea Switching Equipment Market



13. Western Europe Switching Equipment Market



14. UK Switching Equipment Market



15. Germany Switching Equipment Market



16. France Switching Equipment Market



17. Eastern Europe Switching Equipment Market



18. Russia Switching Equipment Market



19. North America Switching Equipment Market



20. USA Switching Equipment Market



21. South America Switching Equipment Market



22. Brazil Switching Equipment Market



23. Middle East Switching Equipment Market



24. Africa Switching Equipment Market



25. Switching Equipment Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Switching Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Switching Equipment Market Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Switching Equipment Market



27. Switching Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



28. Switching Equipment Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



ADVA

Ciena Corporation

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Alcatel-Lucent

ZTE

Infinera Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

ECI Telecom Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc

Tellabs, Inc

ADTRAN Inc

Aliathon Technology Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Huawei Technologies

Nokia Siemens

Cyan

Ekinops

JDS Uniphase Corporation

BTI



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t0vv1z

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900