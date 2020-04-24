Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Pathology Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Pathology Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for automated applications, growing demand for personalized medicines and integration of AI into digital pathology systems.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 Application Analysis

1.7 End User Analysis

1.8 Strategic Benchmarking

1.9 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising demand for Automated Applications

3.1.2 Growing demand for Personalized Medicines

3.1.3 Integration of AI into Digital Pathology Systems

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Digital Pathology Market, By Type

4.1 Veterinary Pathology

4.2 Human Pathology



5 Digital Pathology Market, By Product

5.1 Storage Systems

5.2 Communication Systems

5.3 Software

5.3.1 Visualization Software

5.3.2 Information Management Software

5.3.3 Image Analysis Software

5.4 Scanners

5.4.1 Fluorescence Scanners

5.4.2 Brightfield Scanners



6 Digital Pathology Market, By Technology

6.1 Dynamic Telepathology

6.2 Static Telepathology

6.3 Telepathology

6.4 Whole Slide Imaging



7 Digital Pathology Market, By Application

7.1 Training & Education

7.2 Teleconsultation

7.3 Mhealth

7.4 Drug Discovery

7.5 Disease Diagnosis



8 Digital Pathology Market, By End User

8.1 Academic & Research Institutes

8.2 Contract Research Organizations

8.3 Hospital and Reference Laboratories

8.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



9 Digital Pathology Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 3DHistech

11.2 Apollo Enterprise Imaging

11.3 Corista

11.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

11.5 Glencoe Software Inc

11.6 Hamamatsu Photonics

11.7 Huron Digital Pathology

11.8 Indica Labs

11.9 Koninklijke Philips NV

11.10 Leica Biosystems

11.11 Objective Pathology Services

11.12 Optrascan Inc

11.13 Setra AB

11.14 VISIONPHARM

11.15 Xifin Inc



