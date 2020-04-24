Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Computing Mouse Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The computing mouse market and it is poised to grow by $ 284.59 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The reports on computing mouse market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for wireless mice and growth of corporate sector. In addition, the rising demand for wireless mice is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



This study identifies the increase in use of PCs for gaming as one of the prime reason driving the computing mouse market growth during the next few years.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The computing mouse market covers the following areas:

Computing mouse market sizing

Computing mouse market forecast

Computing mouse market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading computing mouse market vendors that include A4TECH, Apple Inc., AZIO Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., and Sony Corp.. Also, the computing mouse market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

Wired - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wireless - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

A4TECH

Apple Inc.

AZIO Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Logitech International SA

Microsoft Corp.

Razer Inc.

Sony Corp.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

