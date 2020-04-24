Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include large number of fraudulent activities in healthcare, high returns on investment and increasing number of patients seeking health insurance.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Large number of fraudulent activities in healthcare
3.1.2 High returns on investment
3.1.3 Increasing number of patients seeking health insurance
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, By Delivery Model
4.1 On-demand
4.2 On-premise
5 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, By Solution Type
5.1 Prescriptive Analytics
5.2 Descriptive Analytics
5.3 Predictive Analytics
6 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, By Application
6.1 Pharmacy Billing Misuse
6.2 Payment Integrity
6.3 Insurance Claims Review
6.3.1 Prepayment Review
6.3.2 Postpayment Review
6.4 Other Applications
6.4.1 Case Management
6.4.2 Identity Management
7 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, By End User
7.1 Third-Party Service Providers
7.2 Public & Government Agencies
7.3 Private Insurance Payers
7.4 Employers
8 Healthcare Fraud Analytics Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.1.1 US
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Mexico
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 U.K
8.2.3 Italy
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Rest of Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.3.1 China
8.3.2 Japan
8.3.3 India
8.3.4 Australia
8.3.5 New Zealand
8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.4.1 Saudi Arabia
8.4.2 UAE
8.4.3 Rest of Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
8.6.1 South Africa
8.6.2 Others
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 IBM
10.2 CGI Group
10.3 Change Healthcare
10.4 Cotiviti Holdings, Inc.
10.5 DXC Technology Company
10.6 EXL Service Holdings, Inc.
10.7 Fair Isaac Corporation
10.8 HCL Technologies
10.9 Northrop Grumman Corporation
10.10 Optum (Part of Unitedhealth Group)
10.11 Pondera Solutions
10.12 SAS Institute
10.13 Wipro
