LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdColony, the mobile performance marketplace, today announced the addition of two user-acquisition technology veterans to the team-- Pawel Pawlak as the Director of User Acquisition (UA) Intelligence and Pawel Godula as the Director of Data Science. The new hires’ primary focus is to lead and develop the company’s newly-opened “AI Hub” in Warsaw, Poland.



AdColony’s AI Hub was created to concentrate the talent and power of the company’s Poland-based engineering team, with the intention of building best-in-class AI-powered advertising and monetization solutions for AdColony’s marketplace. The team currently includes 15 engineers and is actively growing.

“Pawlak and Godula leading our new office in Warsaw is an extremely exciting development for us,” said Andrzej Dzius, the company’s Chief Technology Officer. “Technological innovation in our industry is extremely important, and we are excited to have two of the brightest minds join us to continue our history of innovative mobile user acquisition and monetization technology. It is not enough just to stay ahead of the competition as our industry quickly evolves, but to actively provide updated solutions to our existing clients.”

Dzius added, “We look forward to increasing and expanding our technical and engineering operations in Poland under both Pawels, as it is truly a hotbed of talent and activity.”

With experience managing millions in profitable UA spend monthly across multiple paid channels, Pawel Pawlak has successfully grown and developed several gaming studios. He is best known for leading the exponential growth of Huuuge Games .

“Performance advertising is a core business focus for AdColony, and we are committed to constantly pushing ourselves to new heights in this area,” said Alasdair Pressney, Senior Product Manager at AdColony. “Our UA app install customers use sophisticated, cutting-edge techniques for evaluating campaign performance in near real-time. Pawlak has extensive experience and knowledge of our UA customers, and we are confident that he will be a driving force in creating more effective products.”

In addition to Pawlak, AdColony has also brought on Pawel Godula to build effective advertising solutions for its UA clients. Godula has been deeply entrenched in big data for more than a decade, starting in the consulting industry at major companies such as Ernst & Young, The Boston Consulting Group and BCG Gamma, and then moving deeper into AI through his work at Netsprint and deepsense.ai. He has been working with AdColony as a data science consultant and is now moving into a full-time role as the Data Science director of the AI Hub.

