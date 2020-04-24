MADISON, Wis., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RateLinx, a leader in supply chain & logistics shipping, visibility, and payment platforms, has been selected for the 11th time by Inbound Logistics for the annual Top 100 Logistics IT Providers award. The company has received this award every year, since 2010.



RateLinx’s solutions enable organizations to increase logistics performance by improving service and reducing costs using a data-quality approach that drives sustainable ROI and accurate analytics.

“We are pleased to be selected again for this Top 100 Logistics IT Providers list,” says Shannon Vaillancourt, President and Founder of RateLinx. “Our AI and machine learning data platform connects all logistics data and delivers actionable intelligence to give our customers a competitive advantage.”

Every April, Inbound Logistics editors recognize 100 logistics IT companies that support and enable logistics excellence. Drawn from a pool of more than 300 companies, using questionnaires, personal interviews, and other research, Inbound Logistics selects the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers who are leading the way in 2018. Editors seek to match readers' fast-changing needs to the capabilities of those companies selected. All companies selected reflect leadership by answering Inbound Logistics readers' needs for scalability, simplicity, fast ROI, and ease of implementation.

“RateLinx continues to provide the technology solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to achieve the visibility and control that drives successful supply chains,” says Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. “As shippers, carriers, and 3PLs increase their use of logistics IT, RateLinx stays flexible and responsive, anticipating customers’ evolving needs. Inbound Logistics is proud to honor RateLinx for innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2020.”

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Madison, Wisconsin, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping , visibility , and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com .

About Inbound Logistics

Since its inception in 1981, Inbound Logistics' educational mission is to illustrate the benefits of demand-driven logistics practices, give companies the knowledge to help them match the inbound flow of materials to their demand, and align their business process to support that shift. Inbound Logistics offers real-world examples and decision support to guide businesses to efficiently manage logistics, reduce and speed inventory, and offset rising transport costs, supporting business scalability across their value chain. More information about demand-driven logistics practices is available at www.inboundlogistics.com .

