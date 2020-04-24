Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global mHealth Solutions Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global mHealth Solutions Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing application of cloud-based mhealth solutions across the healthcare, growing utilization of mhealth solutions for personalized patient engagement, and remote monitoring and increasing focus on consumer-centric mobility solutions.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Application of Cloud-Based mHealth Solutions Across the Healthcare

3.1.2 Growing Utilization of mHealth Solutions for Personalized Patient Engagement

3.1.3 Remote Monitoring and Increasing Focus on Consumer-Centric Mobility Solutions

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 mHealth Solutions Market, By Product & Service

4.1 mHealth Services

4.1.1 Treatment Services

4.1.2 Fitness & Wellness Services

4.1.3 Diagnosis & Consultation Services

4.1.4 Remote Monitoring Service

4.1.5 Prevention Services

4.1.6 Healthcare System Strengthening Services

4.2 mHealth Apps

4.2.1 Medical Apps

4.2.2.1 Continuing Medical Education App

4.2.2.2 Patient Management & Monitoring Apps

4.2.2.3 Communication & Consulting Apps

4.2.2.4 Medical Reference Apps

4.2.2 Healthcare Apps

4.2.2.1 General Health & Fitness Apps

4.2.2.2 Chronic Care Management Apps

4.2.2.3 Personal Health Record Apps

4.2.2.4 Medication Management Apps

4.2.2.5 Women's Health Apps

4.3 Connected Medical Devices

4.3.1 Clinical Devices

4.3.1.1 Vital Signs Monitoring Devices

4.3.1.2 Sleep Apnea Monitors

4.3.1.3 Multiparameter Trackers

4.3.1.4 Neurological Monitoring Devices

4.3.1.5 Peak Flowmeters

4.3.1.6 Fetal Monitoring Devices

4.3.1.7 Other Connected Medical Devices

4.3.2 Consumer Health Devices



5 mHealth Solutions Market, By Geography

5.1 North America

5.1.1 US

5.1.2 Canada

5.1.3 Mexico

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Germany

5.2.2 U.K

5.2.3 Italy

5.2.4 France

5.2.5 Spain

5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.1 China

5.3.2 Japan

5.3.3 India

5.3.4 Australia

5.3.5 New Zealand

5.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.4 Middle East

5.4.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.2 UAE

5.4.3 Rest of Middle East

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Argentina

5.5.2 Brazil

5.5.3 Rest of Latin America

5.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

5.6.1 South Africa

5.6.2 Others



6 Key Player Activities

6.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

6.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

6.3 Product Launch & Expansions

6.4 Other Activities



7 Leading Companies

7.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.2 BioTelemetry, Inc.

7.3 Athenahealth, Inc.

7.4 Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.

7.5 Withings S.A.

7.6 Johnson & Johnson

7.7 Medtronic PLC

7.8 AliveCor, Inc

7.9 AgaMatrix, Inc.

7.10 Cerner Corporation

7.11 iHealth Lab, Inc.

7.12 Apple, Inc

7.13 AirStrip Technologies

7.14 AT&T, Inc.

7.15 Cisco Systems, Inc.



