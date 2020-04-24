Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.
The pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Ebolavirus Infections and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 2, 3, 2, 8, 54, 21 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase III, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 4, 13 and 7 molecules, respectively.
The pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.
Scope of the report:
- The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Ebolavirus Infections.
- The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Ebolavirus Infections by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.
- The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.
- The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Ebolavirus Infections therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.
- The pipeline guide evaluates Ebolavirus Infections therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
- The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.
- The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Ebolavirus Infections.
Reasons to Buy
- Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.
- Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Ebolavirus Infections.
- Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.
- Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.
- Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Ebolavirus Infections pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.
Key Topics Covered:
- Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Overview
- Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Therapeutics Development
- Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Therapeutics Assessment
- Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Drug Profiles
- Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Dormant Projects
- Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Discontinued Products
- Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Product Development Milestones
Companies Mentioned
- Abivax SA
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc
- Akshaya Bio Inc
- AnGes Inc
- ANP Technologies Inc
- AntoXa Corp
- Arisan Therapeutics Inc
- Atreca Inc
- Avipero Ltd
- Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co Ltd
- Bharat Biotech Ltd
- BioComo Inc
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
- BioFactura Inc
- Biotron Ltd
- Celdara Medical LLC
- Chicago Biosolutions Inc
- Cocrystal Pharma Inc
- Collaborations Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Eisai Co Ltd
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc
- Emergex Vaccines Ltd
- Etubics Corp
- Fab'entech SA
- Fibreu Ltd
- Flow Pharma Inc
- Fox Chase Chemical Diversity Center Inc
- Galactica Biotech Ltd
- Gamaleya Federal Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology
- GeoVax Labs Inc
- Gilead Sciences Inc
- Global BioLife Inc Ltd
- Greffex Inc
- H&P Labs Inc
- Humabs BioMed SA
- IDBiologics Inc
- ImmuneMed Inc
- Immunomodulation Inc
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Integral Molecular Inc
- Integrated BioTherapeutics Inc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc
- Microbiotix Inc
- Micropharm Ltd
- Novavax Inc
- Oncologie Inc
- OyaGen Inc
- Palisades Therapeutics
- PanThera Biopharma LLC
- Phelix Therapeutics LLC
- Phoenix Biotechnology Inc
- Profectus BioSciences Inc
- Public Health Vaccines LLC
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Riboscience LLC
- Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP
- Rodos BioTarget GmbH
- SAB Biotherapeutics Inc
- Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG
- Soligenix Inc
- Tamir Biotechnology Inc
- Tiba Biotech LLC
- Vaccibody AS
- Vaxeal Holding SA
- XBiotech Inc
- Xenothera SAS
- Yisheng Biopharma Co Ltd
- Zalgen Labs LLC
For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bz35j3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900