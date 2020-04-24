Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Pipeline Review, H1 2020" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This pipeline guide provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.



The pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Ebolavirus Infections and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 2, 3, 2, 8, 54, 21 and 2 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase III, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 4, 13 and 7 molecules, respectively.



The pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. The guide is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources. Additionally, various dynamic tracking processes ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.



Scope of the report:



The pipeline guide provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Ebolavirus Infections.

The pipeline guide reviews pipeline therapeutics for Ebolavirus Infections by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

The pipeline guide covers pipeline products based on several stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages.

The pipeline guide features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which comprise, product description, descriptive licensing and collaboration details, R&D brief, MoA & other developmental activities.

The pipeline guide reviews key companies involved in Ebolavirus Infections therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects.

The pipeline guide evaluates Ebolavirus Infections therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), drug target, route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.

The pipeline guide encapsulates all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects.

The pipeline guide reviews latest news related to pipeline therapeutics for Ebolavirus Infections.



Reasons to Buy

Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.

Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Find and recognize significant and varied types of therapeutics under development for Ebolavirus Infections.

Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.

Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.

Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying key players and it's most promising pipeline therapeutics.

Formulate corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Ebolavirus Infections pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

Adjust the therapeutic portfolio by recognizing discontinued projects and understand from the know-how what drove them from pipeline.

Key Topics Covered:



Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Overview

Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Therapeutics Development

Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Therapeutics Assessment

Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Drug Profiles

Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Dormant Projects

Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Discontinued Products

Ebolavirus Infections (Ebola Hemorrhagic Fever) - Product Development Milestones

Companies Mentioned



Abivax SA

AIM ImmunoTech Inc

Akshaya Bio Inc

AnGes Inc

ANP Technologies Inc

AntoXa Corp

Arisan Therapeutics Inc

Atreca Inc

Avipero Ltd

Beijing Mabworks Biotech Co Ltd

Bharat Biotech Ltd

BioComo Inc

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

BioFactura Inc

Biotron Ltd

Celdara Medical LLC

Chicago Biosolutions Inc

Cocrystal Pharma Inc

Collaborations Pharmaceuticals Inc

Eisai Co Ltd

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Emergex Vaccines Ltd

Etubics Corp

Fab'entech SA

Fibreu Ltd

Flow Pharma Inc

Fox Chase Chemical Diversity Center Inc

Galactica Biotech Ltd

Gamaleya Federal Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology

GeoVax Labs Inc

Gilead Sciences Inc

Global BioLife Inc Ltd

Greffex Inc

H&P Labs Inc

Humabs BioMed SA

IDBiologics Inc

ImmuneMed Inc

Immunomodulation Inc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

Integral Molecular Inc

Integrated BioTherapeutics Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc

Microbiotix Inc

Micropharm Ltd

Novavax Inc

Oncologie Inc

OyaGen Inc

Palisades Therapeutics

PanThera Biopharma LLC

Phelix Therapeutics LLC

Phoenix Biotechnology Inc

Profectus BioSciences Inc

Public Health Vaccines LLC

RedHill Biopharma Ltd

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Riboscience LLC

Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP

Rodos BioTarget GmbH

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG

Soligenix Inc

Tamir Biotechnology Inc

Tiba Biotech LLC

Vaccibody AS

Vaxeal Holding SA

XBiotech Inc

Xenothera SAS

Yisheng Biopharma Co Ltd

Zalgen Labs LLC

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bz35j3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900