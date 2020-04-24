Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Pasta Market - Market Analysis, Size, Segmentation, Trends, Consumption, Insights, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast until 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pasta market was equal to 60.60 billion USD (calculated in retail prices) in 2014. The average consumption per capita in value terms reached 12.27 USD per capita (in retail prices) in 2014.



One of the main characteristics of the pasta and rice industry includes the dependence on the availability of wheat and rice crops, as well as on climate changes, yields, oil prices, international and lagging prices, and trade. As wheat and rice are exchange-traded commodities, their price level is closely linked to the dynamics of the international markets. Therefore, it is very difficult for the companies to forecast their revenues in short-to medium term. Furthermore, the prices of wheat on a global scale have dramatically increased, which also causes rise in flour prices. As a result, the companies' margins are threatened by both the higher wheat prices and the public pressure for lower bread prices. In addition to these specifics, the industry is also highly dependent on public policy developments regarding agricultural land, energy and resource efficiency, environment, land use and more. So, the starting point for analyzing the leading trends in the pasta and rice industry is the current development of wheat and rice crops and their main uses.



Consumers are increasingly looking towards healthier options for an improved lifestyle. Following this trend people are expected to want to cut back on gluten, which will increase demand for more protein enriched products in the next couple of years, including rice and gluten-free pasta. With the continuing shift from gluten heavy categories, companies are also expected to begin offering gluten-free and low-gluten pasta varieties such as buckwheat noodles, rice noodles, brown rice pasta and corn pasta, among others, to counteract concerns over gluten.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Product Description



5. State of the Global Demographics and Economy

5.1. Characteristics of the Global Demographics in 2014-2018

5.2. Characteristics of the Global Economy in 2014-2018

5.3. Forecast for the Development of the Global Economy in the Short Term



6. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global pasta Market

6.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the Global pasta Market in 2014-2018

6.2. Segmentation of the Global pasta Market in 2014-2018 by Main Regions

6.3. Segmentation of the Global pasta Market in 2014-2018 by Countries

6.4. Trends and Insights of the Global pasta Market

6.5. Profiles of the Main Players on the Global pasta Market

6.6. Five Forces Analysis

6.7. Competitive Landscape on the Global pasta Market

6.8. Drivers and Challenges That Will Affect the Future Development of the Global pasta Market



7. Characteristics and Analysis of the Global Prices of pasta in 2014-2018

7.1. Value Chain Analysis

7.2. Structure of Price Formation

7.3. Segmentation of the Average Retail Prices of pasta Globally in 2014-2018 by Main Regions



7.4. Segmentation of the Average Retail Prices of pasta Globally in 2014-2018 by Countries



8. Global Foreign Trade Operations of pasta

8.1. Global Foreign Trade Operations of pasta in 2014-2018



9. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Imports of pasta

9.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the Global Imports of pasta in 2014-2018

9.2. Segmentation of the Global Imports of pasta by Importing Regions in 2014-2018

9.3. Segmentation of the Global Imports of pasta by Importing Countries in 2014-2018

9.4. Segmentation of the Average Import Prices of pasta by Importing Countries in 2014-2018



10. Overview, Segmentation and Analysis of the Global Exports of pasta

10.1. Volume, Value and Dynamics of the Global Exports of pasta in 2014-2018

10.2. Segmentation of the Global Exports of pasta by Exporting Regions in 2014-2018

10.3. Segmentation of the Global Exports of pasta by Exporting Countries in 2014-2018

10.4. Segmentation of the Average Export Prices of pasta by Exporting Countries in 2014-2018



11. Characteristics and Segmentation of the Global Consumption of pasta per Capita

11.1. Segmentation of the Global pasta Consumption per Capita by Main Regions in 2014-2018

11.2. Segmentation of the Global pasta Consumption per Capita by Countries in 2014-2018



12. Forecast for Development of the Global pasta Market in 2019-2024

12.1. Forecast for Development of the Global pasta Market in 2019-2024 in Three Possible Scenarios

12.2. Forecast for Development of the Global pasta Market, Broken down by Main Regions in 2019-2024

12.3. Forecast for Development of the Global pasta Market, Broken down by Countries in 2019-2024



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hyo1ru

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900