Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market (2020-2026): Market Forecast by Products, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Saudi Arabia industrial automation market is anticipated to show a significant growth in the coming years owing to the Saudi Arabia National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, which seeks to attract an investment of around $427 billion in the Kingdom by 2030, majorly in four domains such as manufacturing, mining, energy, and logistics. Additionally, the industrial revolution 4.0 initiative would help in powering industrial automation by increasing manufacturing productivity which in turn would drive the demand for industrial automation in the Saudi Arabian market.



According to this research, the Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2020-26. By-products, robotics is anticipated to dominate the market growth in the coming years as they play a vital role in the manufacturing industries due to their utility in controlling and managing processes along with their advanced networking capabilities. However, other segments bagged the highest share in revenues of Saudi Arabia's industrial automation market share.



The oil and gas vertical is set to dominate the industrial automation market in terms of revenues during the forecast period. Saudi Arabia is the world's largest exporter of oil and the oil industry accounts for 43 percent of GDP. Additionally, the power utility & water treatment and chemical sector show the most promising growth during the forecast period on account of growing investment in such verticals.



The report thoroughly covers the market by products, verticals, and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, and market drivers. The report highlights the opportunities and high growth areas which would help the stakeholders to device and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of The Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Global Industrial Automation Market Overview

3.1. Global Industrial Automation Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

3.2. Global Industrial Automation Market Overview, By Products, 2016-2026F

3.3. Global Industrial Automation Market Overview, By Verticals, 2016-2026F

3.4. Global Industrial Automation Market Overview, By Regions, 2016-2026F



4. Middle East Industrial Automation Market Overview

4.1. Middle East Industrial Automation Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

4.2. Middle East Industrial Automation Market Overview, By Products, 2016-2026F

4.3. Middle East Industrial Automation Market Overview, By Verticals, 2016-2026F

4.4. Middle East Industrial Automation Market Overview, By Countries, 2016-2026F



5. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Overview

5.1. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

5.2. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Revenue Share, By Products, 2019 & 2026F

5.3. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Revenue Share, By Verticals, 2019 & 2026F

5.4. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2019 & 2026F

5.5. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market - Industry Life Cycle

5.6. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market - Porter's Five Forces



6. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Dynamics

6.1. Impact Analysis

6.2. Market Drivers

6.3. Market Restraints



7. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Trends



8. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Overview, By Products

8.1. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Machine Vision Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

8.2. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Robotics Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

8.3. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Sensors Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

8.4. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Motion & Drives Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

8.5. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Relays & Switches Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

8.6. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation DCS Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

8.7. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation SCADA Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

8.8. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation PLC Market Revenues, 2016-2026F

8.9. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Others Market Revenues, 2016-2026F



9. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Overview, By Verticals

9.1. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Revenues, By Automotive Vertical, 2016-2026F

9.2. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Revenues, By Oil & Gas Vertical, 2016-2026F

9.3. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Revenues, By Power Utility & Water Treatment Vertical, 2016-2026F

9.4. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Revenues, By Food Processing Vertical, 2016-2026F

9.5. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Revenues, By Pharmaceutical Vertical, 2016-2026F

9.6. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Revenues, By Chemical Vertical, 2016-2026F

9.7. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Revenues, By Other Verticals, 2016-2026F



10. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Overview, By Regions

10.1. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Revenues, By Central Region, 2016-2026F

10.2. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Revenues, By Southern Region, 2016-2026F

10.3. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Revenues, By Western Region, 2016-2026F

10.4. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Revenues, By Eastern Region, 2016-2026F



11. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market - Key Performance Indicators



12. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market - Opportunity Assessment

12.1. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals, 2026F

12.2. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions, 2026F



13. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Competitive Landscape

13.1. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameters

13.2. Saudi Arabia Industrial Automation Market Company Revenue Share, By Technology, 2019



14. Company Profiles

14.1. Siemens AG

14.2. ABB ltd

14.3. Honeywell International Inc.

14.4. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

14.5. Rockwell Automation, Inc

14.6. Schneider Electric SE

14.7. Emerson Electric Co.

14.8. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.9. Beckhoff Automation

14.10. Omron Corporation



15. Key Strategic Recommendations



16. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57wyma



