Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Šiaulių Bankas AB (hereinafter - the Bank) has received the amended Charter registered at the Register of Legal Entities on 20 April 2020. The registered Charter contains the amendments adopted by the resolution of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting held on 31 March 2020.

