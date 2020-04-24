Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Private Equity and Venture Capital" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Examining and analyzing the Private Equity and Venture Capital landscape highlighting key industry themes, investment opportunities, deal activity and profiling key players.

Traditionally, the oil rich GCC economies were major investors in foreign financial and real assets overseas as their oil surpluses were much larger in comparison to the opportunities available in the local economies. Therefore, GCC countries invested part of their surpluses through their Sovereign Wealth Funds and Pension Funds in foreign capital markets and real assets.

During the last decade however, there was a return and retention of the capital in their home countries due to geo-political developments, the availability of growth opportunities in the domestic market and the encouragement by GCC governments to grow their non-oil economies. In recent years, with comparatively lower oil prices coupled with large capital spending plans that are resulting in fiscal deficits, GCC governments have been actively seeking foreign capital infusion into their economies. For this purpose, GCC governments have been pursuing policies that enable foreign investments and private capital.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Capital raising in the GCC

  • Sustained Economic growth momentum
  • Muted Capital Inflows
  • Entrepreneurial Skills in the Region
  • Role of Private Equity and Venture Capital in raising capital
  • Value Creation by PE & VC Players

Chapter 3: GCC Private Equity - Seeking Revival

  • PE Industry Structure in the GCC
  • Developments in the GCC PE Industry
  • Collapse of UAE PE Firm Abraaj in 2018 and its fall out
  • GCC Private Equity Deal Flows
  • Fund Raising by GCC PE Firms
  • Major PE Players

Chapter 4: GCC Venture Capital - Laying the foundations

  • GCC Governments' Enabling Initiatives for Venture Capital Growth
  • Major VC Players
  • Recent VC deals in the GCC
  • Potential VC success stories in the GCC

Chapter 5: Investment opportunities across sectors

  • Retail
  • Education
  • Healthcare
  • Alternative Energy
  • Infrastructure

Chapter 6: Challenges stifling the growth of PE and VC

  • Family Businesses are Reluctant to Relinquish Control
  • Significant Barriers to Due Diligence
  • Exits have been Subdued
  • Limited Corporate Governance
  • Dearth of Qualified Human resources
  • Procedural Hurdles in Establishing SMEs in the region
  • Other Challenges

Chapter 7: Appendix

  • Key VC Terminologies

Companies Mentioned

  • ADFG
  • ASMA Capital
  • Bank AlKhair
  • Gulf Capital Partners
  • HBG Holdings
  • Investcorp
  • Ithmar Capital
  • MEVP
  • Malaz Capital
  • NBK Capital Partners
  • Raed Ventures
  • Waed Ventures
  • Wamda Capital

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iiuh2b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900