Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Private Equity and Venture Capital" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Examining and analyzing the Private Equity and Venture Capital landscape highlighting key industry themes, investment opportunities, deal activity and profiling key players.



Traditionally, the oil rich GCC economies were major investors in foreign financial and real assets overseas as their oil surpluses were much larger in comparison to the opportunities available in the local economies. Therefore, GCC countries invested part of their surpluses through their Sovereign Wealth Funds and Pension Funds in foreign capital markets and real assets.



During the last decade however, there was a return and retention of the capital in their home countries due to geo-political developments, the availability of growth opportunities in the domestic market and the encouragement by GCC governments to grow their non-oil economies. In recent years, with comparatively lower oil prices coupled with large capital spending plans that are resulting in fiscal deficits, GCC governments have been actively seeking foreign capital infusion into their economies. For this purpose, GCC governments have been pursuing policies that enable foreign investments and private capital.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Capital raising in the GCC

Sustained Economic growth momentum

Muted Capital Inflows

Entrepreneurial Skills in the Region

Role of Private Equity and Venture Capital in raising capital

Value Creation by PE & VC Players

Chapter 3: GCC Private Equity - Seeking Revival

PE Industry Structure in the GCC

Developments in the GCC PE Industry

Collapse of UAE PE Firm Abraaj in 2018 and its fall out

GCC Private Equity Deal Flows

Fund Raising by GCC PE Firms

Major PE Players

Chapter 4: GCC Venture Capital - Laying the foundations

GCC Governments' Enabling Initiatives for Venture Capital Growth

Major VC Players

Recent VC deals in the GCC

Potential VC success stories in the GCC

Chapter 5: Investment opportunities across sectors

Retail

Education

Healthcare

Alternative Energy

Infrastructure

Chapter 6: Challenges stifling the growth of PE and VC

Family Businesses are Reluctant to Relinquish Control

Significant Barriers to Due Diligence

Exits have been Subdued

Limited Corporate Governance

Dearth of Qualified Human resources

Procedural Hurdles in Establishing SMEs in the region

Other Challenges

Chapter 7: Appendix

Key VC Terminologies

Companies Mentioned



ADFG

ASMA Capital

Bank AlKhair

Gulf Capital Partners

HBG Holdings

Investcorp

Ithmar Capital

MEVP

Malaz Capital

NBK Capital Partners

Raed Ventures

Waed Ventures

Wamda Capital

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iiuh2b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900