Dublin, April 24, 2020 -- The "GCC Private Equity and Venture Capital" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Examining and analyzing the Private Equity and Venture Capital landscape highlighting key industry themes, investment opportunities, deal activity and profiling key players.
Traditionally, the oil rich GCC economies were major investors in foreign financial and real assets overseas as their oil surpluses were much larger in comparison to the opportunities available in the local economies. Therefore, GCC countries invested part of their surpluses through their Sovereign Wealth Funds and Pension Funds in foreign capital markets and real assets.
During the last decade however, there was a return and retention of the capital in their home countries due to geo-political developments, the availability of growth opportunities in the domestic market and the encouragement by GCC governments to grow their non-oil economies. In recent years, with comparatively lower oil prices coupled with large capital spending plans that are resulting in fiscal deficits, GCC governments have been actively seeking foreign capital infusion into their economies. For this purpose, GCC governments have been pursuing policies that enable foreign investments and private capital.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Capital raising in the GCC
Chapter 3: GCC Private Equity - Seeking Revival
Chapter 4: GCC Venture Capital - Laying the foundations
Chapter 5: Investment opportunities across sectors
Chapter 6: Challenges stifling the growth of PE and VC
Chapter 7: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iiuh2b
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
