The North American market for moringa products was valued at US$ 1062.2 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019-2027 to reach US$ 2248.2 million by 2027.



Moringa is loaded with essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, phosphorous, fat, carbohydrates, and potassium. Owing to such attributes, moringa is widely used to cure anaemia, cancer, diarrhoea, headache arthritis, asthma, diabetes, and other health problems. The leaves and pods of Moringa are commonly eaten in parts of North America. In Western countries, the dried leaves are usually sold as dietary supplements, either in capsule or powdered form. The pods have lower mineral and vitamin content than the leaves; however, they are rich in vitamin C.



Moringa products serve to be a vital source of many essential nutrients and antioxidants. Ancient Egyptians used the oil extracted from moringa as a potent cure for skin disorders. Moringa oil is rich in essential fatty acids, which make it an ideal moisturizing agent as well as healing and soothing emollient for dry, rough skin; it thus can also be used in therapeutic massages. However, it is unsafe to expose pregnant women to the bark or roots of moringa. Chemicals in the bark, root, and flowers make the uterus contract, and this can possibly lead to miscarriages. There is no sufficient information available about the safety of consuming other parts of moringa during pregnancy.



The North American market for moringa products is still underdeveloped. Only an acute portion of North American consumers know about moringa and its attributed advantages. Therefore, awareness regarding the advantages and benefits of moringa is necessary among a significantly large portion of the population in the region. With increasing health-consciousness among the consumers, the demand for moringa products in the region is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period. Moringa oleifera is known as a miracle plant with enormous potentials as it is yet to be fully explored in the food application. The use of moringa leaf powder, moringa seed powder, moringa flower powder in various food applications such as in fortifying ogi (maize gruel), amala (stiff dough), bread, yogurt, cheese, biscuits, and soup preparations has been known these days.



Moringa Malawi, Kuli Kuli Inc., Organic India Pvt. Ltd., Ancient Greenfields, Green Virgin Products LLC, and Earth Expo Company are among a few players present in the North American moringa products market.



The overall North American moringa products market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America Moringa Products market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North American moringa products market.



