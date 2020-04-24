To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S
Public announcement no. 473
April 24, 2020
ANNOUNCEMENT ON ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the annual general meeting in the company to be held on June 30th, 2020 at 15.00 at the company address:
Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S
Lindholm Havnevej 29
5800 Nyborg
Please see attached company announcement.
For further information:
CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen, +4522608405
Chairman of the Board Flemming N. Enevoldsen, +4540431303
