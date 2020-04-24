Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Green Tea Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type; Flavour; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American green tea market was valued at US$ 1,244.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach to US$ 2,167.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2027.



Green tea is prepared by pan-frying and steaming the leaf buds and dried leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant, followed by drying them. The manufacturing of green tea does not involve the process of withering and oxidation. The tea leaves are not fermented and therefore do not undergo the process of oxidation as in the case of black tea. The tea is known to be effective in managing various health issues, such as depression and various cancer types, such as lung cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer, and gastric cancer. A few of the scientific studies have also proven that the consumption of green tea is beneficial in enhancing the thinking skills, and lowering cholesterol and triglycerides levels in the body.



Moreover, its consumption known to prevent cancer, liver cirrhosis, obesity, blood pressure, and many other chronic diseases. Several research studies have also proved that drinking green tea help to speed up metabolism and also helps to control weight. A drink made by combining green tea and lemon juice offers numerous health benefits through anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. The availability of this tea in unique flavors, with rich aroma and taste is driving the demand for green tea. Currently, the RTD green tea beverage consumption is continuously growing with the rise in disposable income and increasing buying power of consumers.



Several green team market players present in North America include Finlays, Kirin Holdings Company, AriZona Beverage Co., Associated British Foods plc., Nestle, ITO EN, Tata Global Beverages, and Unilever.



The overall North American green tea market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North American green tea market.



Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the North America green tea market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Green tea Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.1.1 North America PEST Analysis



5. Green tea Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Health Benefits of Flavored Green Tea

5.1.2 Cumulative M&A Activities and Product Launches

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Higher Price of Green Tea as Compared to Other Tea

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Introduction of New Flavours and Attractive Packaging

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Surge in Consumption of Premium RTD Green Tea Flavoured Beverages

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Green tea- North America Market Analysis

6.1 North America Green Tea Market Overview

6.2 North America Green Tea Market Forecast and Analysis



7. North America Green Tea Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Green Tea Bags

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 North America Green Tea Bags in Green Tea Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.3 Green Tea Instant Mixes

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 North America Green Tea Instant Mixes in Green Tea Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Iced Green Tea

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 North America Iced Green Tea in Green Tea Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.5 Loose Leaf

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 North America Loose Leaf in Green Tea Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 North America Others in Green Tea Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



8. North America Green Tea Market Analysis - By Flavours

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Green Tea Market Breakdown, by Flavours, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Lemon

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 North America Lemon in Green Tea Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.4 Aloe Vera

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 North America Aloe Vera in Green Tea Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.5 Cinnamon

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 North America Cinnamon in Green Tea Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.6 Vanilla

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 North America Vanilla in Green Tea Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.7 Basil

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 North America Basil in Green Tea Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 North America Others in Green Tea Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)



9. North America Green Tea Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America Green Tea Market Breakdown, By Distribution Channel, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

9.3.1 North America Green Tea Market Revenue Via Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.4 Convenience Store

9.4.1 North America Green Tea Market Revenue Via Convenience Stores Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.5 Online Stores

9.5.1 North America Green Tea Market Revenue Via Online Stores Revenue and Forecast, to 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 North America Green Tea Market Via Others Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)



10. North America Green Tea Market - Country Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 North America Green tea Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

10.1.2 North America Green Tea Market Breakdown, by Key Countries

10.1.2.1 US: Green Tea Market-Revenue and Forecast to 2027(US$ Million)

10.1.2.1.1 US: Green Tea Market by Type

10.1.2.1.2 US: Green Tea Market by Flavour

10.1.2.1.3 US: Green Tea Market by Distribution Channel

10.1.2.2 Canada: Green Tea Market-Revenue and Forecast to 2027(US$ Million)

10.1.2.2.1 Canada: Green Tea Market by Type

10.1.2.2.2 Canada: Green Tea Market by Flavour

10.1.2.2.3 Canada :Green Tea Market by Distribution Channel

10.1.2.3 Mexico: Green Tea Market-Revenue and Forecast to 2027(US$ Million)

10.1.2.3.1 Mexico: Green Tea Market by Type

10.1.2.3.2 Mexico: Green Tea Market by Flavour

10.1.2.3.3 Mexico: Green Tea Market by Distribution Channel



11. Company Profiles

11.1 TATA Global Beverages

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 Finlays

11.3 Unilever

11.4 Nestl

11.5 Associated British Foods plc

11.6 Arizona Beverage Co.

11.7 Kirin Holdings Company Ltd

11.8 ITO EN



12. Appendix

12.1 About the Publisher

12.2 Glossary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvswvu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900