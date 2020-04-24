Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Western Europe Pay TV Forecasts 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Western Europe's pay TV subscriber total will slip below 100 million by 2025. However, this is no US steep decline as subscriber numbers will drop by only 2.67 million between 2019 and 2025.
The number of Western European pay TV subscribers will fall by 2.6% between 2019 and 2025, with revenues down by 12.5%. Homes will pay less for TV as they move to bundles.
Western Europe will have 99.86 million pay TV subscribers by 2025. All but four of the 18 countries covered in this research will lose pay TV subscribers between 2019 and 2025. Germany will decline by the most (down by 871,000), followed by the UK (785,000).
Published in April 2020, this 192-page PDF, PowerPoint, and excel report comes in three parts:
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/16g06m
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: