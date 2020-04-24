Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Defense Systems Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Air Defense Systems Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Various geopolitical issues and the growing territorial disputes between various nations have led to the countries becoming vulnerable to air-based threats. In this regard, they are procuring advanced air defense systems to safeguard their territories.



With the stealthiness in aerial vehicles and even missiles increasing by the day, advanced air defense systems are being developed and procured by many countries to effectively track and counter the growing number of aerial threats having stealth capabilities.



Land-based Segment to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



As of 2019, the land-based segment recorded the highest share in the air defense systems market, mainly because of the increasing necessity to protect the personnel and ground stations from incoming aerial threats. Technologically advanced land-based air defense systems are being developed and procured by various countries around the world. The Russian S-400 anti-aircraft weapon system is one of the best air defense systems to date. In July 2019, Turkey received the first parts of the S-400 missile defense system from Russia. India is also procuring the S-400 systems in addition to their indigenous Ashwin Advanced Air Defence (AAD) system, which is also a land-based air defense system. Thus the ongoing procurements in the land-based air defense segment are projected to increase the share of the segment in the years to come.



Asia-Pacific to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing territorial disputes in the region, coupled with the increase in the disputes in the South China Sea are some of the major factors that have necessitated the importance of air defense in the region. Major defense exporters like the United States, Russia, and Israel are looking at Asia-Pacific as the region with the highest growth potential, and are pitching their air defense systems to various countries in the region. Also, the United States and Russia are primarily concentrating on the region to increase their political influence in the region. Despite pressure from the United States, countries like China, and India are buying the Russia Air Defense systems.



China has recently conducted a technical inspection of the second batch of S-400 air defense systems from Russia. India is also planning to receive its first S-400 air defense unit by 2020. In addition, Pakistan also has inducted a Chinese-made Low-to-Medium Altitude Air Defence System (LOMADS) LY 80 in March 2018. In March 2019, the Australian Defense Force's new air defense system, the Raytheon/Kongsberg NASAMS (National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System) passed Gate 2 approval and is now set to be acquired by Australia under Land 19 Phase 7B. All these developments are expected to increase the growth of the air defense systems market in this region in the years to come.



Competitive Landscape



Raytheon Company, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Rheinmetall AG, MKB Fakel (Almaz-Antey), and Thales Group are some of the prominent players in the market. With the competition growing in the industry, innovation becomes the key for the players for standing out in the growing competition. The growth in stealth technology has increased the need for efficient detection of incoming aerial threats. This has propelled a significant amount of R&D investments in air defense technologies. Also, the presence of a country's air defense systems in another country may give a tactical advantage to the first country. Hence many big defense exporting countries are trying to sell their air defense systems to other countries which cannot manufacture the air defense systems on their own. Indigenous manufacturing of the air defense systems is also kicking off, with several of the new, locally developed air defense systems about to come into operation during the forecast period.



