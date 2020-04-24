Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Biological Sample Handling Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American Biological Sample Handling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.2% during the forecast period. North America is the strongest economies globally and has a well-developed healthcare infrastructure. North American biological sample handling market has remarkable growth opportunities in the growing biotechnology industry. The market in North America is analyzed on the basis of countries in the region, that include the US and Canada. The factors that are contributing significantly to the growth of the market include R&D investment in the biopharmaceutical sector and high healthcare expenditure.



The US biopharmaceutical industry invested around $90 billion in R&D in 2016. Biological sample handling is one of the major components which is widely employed in drug discovery as well as in R&D program. As a result, the significant share has been contributed by the region. The US comprises most of the key players that are operating in the market such as Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Fisher BioServices, General Electric Co. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. These companies are offering biological sample handling instrument across the globe.



In North America, US held the largest market share. The market in Canada is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to increasing number of biobanks. Canada is one of the countries with significant innovation in the field of biotechnology. The government is providing continuous support to research organizations across the country to develop products. The growing government initiatives to promote life science industry and increasing drug R&D activities are also key factors responsible for the growth of the biological sample handling market. Canadian Institutes for Health Research, the National Research Council and Genome Canada are few of the scientific organization that is playing a vital role in drug discovery and development. The growing R&D in Canada due to government and non-government organizations initiatives such as cancer drug discovery and development activities by NCI further contributes to the growth of biological sample handling market.



Research Methodology



The market study of the North American Biological Sample Handling market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors.



Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. the analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings authenticity to the reports.



Secondary Sources Include

Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for biological sample handling companies, storage companies, and other related companies for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the North American Biological Sample Handling market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the North American Biological Sample Handling market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the North American Biological Sample Handling market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. North American Biological Sample Handling Market by Storage Type

5.1.1. Cold Storage

5.1.2. Room Temperature Storage

5.2. North American Biological Sample Handlings Market by Application

5.2.1. Drug Discovery

5.2.2. Forensic Investigation

5.2.3. DNA Extraction

5.2.4. Proteomics and Genomics Studies

5.2.5. Others

5.3. North American Biological Sample Handlings Market by Ownership

5.3.1. Commercial

5.3.2. Academic/Research



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. United States

6.2. Canada



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories

7.2. Becton, Dickinson And Co.

7.3. BioRepository Resources, LLC

7.4. Brooks Automation, Inc.

7.5. Conversant Bio.

7.6. Cryopoint

7.7. Experimental Pathology Laboratories (EPL), Inc.

7.8. Fisher BioServices

7.9. Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

7.10. Technidata

7.11. Tescor Inc.



