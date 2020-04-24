Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Polyethylene Plastic Tube Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US polyethylene plastic tube market was valued more than $200 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate of around 5.9% during the forecast period. Polyethylene is one of the most popular types of plastics mostly used in the packaging industry. Poly tubing is also FDA approved for use in food and beverage applications. Polyethylene tubing products provide efficient, clean fluid handling capabilities for hospitals, research laboratories, food and beverage manufacturers, agriculture, and more. Moreover, in February 2019, the American Chemical Council's Plastics Division and the European Union (EU) had announced the target of 100% use of recyclable, reusable and compostable plastics by 2025 and 2040 respectively in their regions. These regulations are expected to shape the plastic tube packaging industry of the country in the future.



The US plastic pipe market growth is attributed to the integration of printing and design technology by plastic tube manufacturers that enhance the packaging capabilities and have strong economic prospects. Advanced packaging technology has allowed companies to introduce innovation in products rather than adhere to traditional packaging methods. Many companies, therefore, adopt sustainable and intelligent innovation in their product designs. The consumption of plastic tubes is increasing due to several benefits of plastic tubes such as ease of use, portability, and convenience. However, in many countries, plastic is banned due to its environmental effects and fluctuation in prices of raw materials which is expected to hinder the growth of the market.



The report analyzes the US polyethylene plastic tube market on the basis of end-user into pharmaceutical, cosmetic, oral care, and others. Cosmetic industry dominated the market in 2018 and is further estimated to follow the same trend over the forecast period. Furthermore, the market consists of several players that are operating and providing plastic tubes across the globe. Some of the key market players include Berry Global, Inc., Freelin-Wade Co., Cope Plastics Inc., Hudson Extrusions, Inc., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Inc., and Others. These players adopt various strategies to capitalize on market growth opportunities. Mergers and acquisitions, product launch, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are the majorly adopted strategies by the market players.



