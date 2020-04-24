The annual general meeting of Sbanken ASA was held 24 April 2020. All proposals on the agenda were approved, including the Board of Directors’ revised recommendation that dividend for 2019 not be distributed at this point in time.



Furthermore, the general meeting approved the proposal to renew the authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of up to NOK 100 million and to acquire own shares of up to 3.0 per cent of the Company’s share capital.



At the general meeting Hugo Maurstad, August Baumann and Cathrine Kloumann were re-elected as board members



The employees have today held an election by and among the employees for the members to the Board of Directors. Sarah Lunde Mjåtvedt were and Stein Zahl-Pettersen were elected as new board members.



The board of directors in Sbanken ASA consists of:

Niklas Midby (Chair)

Mai-Lill Ibsen;

Ragnhild Wiborg;

August Baumann;

Hugo Maurstad;

Cathrine Klouman;

Sarah Lunde Mjåtvedt (employee representative); and

Stein Zahl-Pettersen (employee representative).



The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached.



Contact details,

Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045

Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



Attachment