Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardware Encryption Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global hardware encryption market is currently experiencing robust growth. Encryption refers to the process of utilizing an algorithm to convert information or data into codes to prevent any unauthorized access. It protects sensitive data by transforming it into an unreadable ciphertext which can be decrypted using an encryption key. These types of encryption utilize a dedicated processor, which aids in the tasks of authentication and encryption. This processor is physically located on the encrypted drive which often generates the encryption key that can be unlocked using the user's password. Since it protects the data against threats, such as cold boot, malicious code and brute force attacks, it is widely being adopted across diverse industry verticals, including banking, corporate, IT & Telecom, healthcare, etc.
Escalating adoption rates of portable storage devices which are used to transfer information between computers and create backup are one of the major factors contributing to the market growth. Hardware encryption devices offer efficient confidentiality of personal data from unauthorized access, which has positively influenced their sales globally. Furthermore, the rising cases of cyber-attacks have led private organizations as well as governments to make a shift toward hardware encryption as these systems are more resilient and deliver faster performance when compared with software encryptions. Moreover, the increasing sales of consumer electronics have led smartphone manufacturers to include fingerprint scanners in their devices. This protects the privacy of the users as well as makes the process of encryption and decryption faster. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to exhibit a CAGR of around 28% during 2020-2025.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Gemalto NV, IBM Corp., Imation Corp., Maxim Integrated Products, Micron Technology, Netapp, Samsung Electronics, SanDisk Corporation, Seagate Technology, Thales, Toshiba Corp., Western Digital Corp., Western Digital Technologies, Winmagic, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Hardware Encryption Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Algorithm and Standard
6.1 Advanced Encryption Standard (AES)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Rivest-Shamir-Adleman (RSA)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Architecture
7.1 Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Product
8.1 External Hard Disk Drives
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Internal Hard Disk Drives
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 lnline Network Encryptors
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 USB Flash Drives
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Consumer Electronics
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 IT & Telecom
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Transportation
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Aerospace and Defense
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Healthcare
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 BFSI
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast
9.7 Others
9.7.1 Market Trends
9.7.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia Pacific
10.1.1 China
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Japan
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.1.3 India
10.1.3.1 Market Trends
10.1.3.2 Market Forecast
10.1.4 South Korea
10.1.4.1 Market Trends
10.1.4.2 Market Forecast
10.1.5 Australia
10.1.5.1 Market Trends
10.1.5.2 Market Forecast
10.1.6 Indonesia
10.1.6.1 Market Trends
10.1.6.2 Market Forecast
10.1.7 Others
10.1.7.1 Market Trends
10.1.7.2 Market Forecast
10.2 North America
10.2.1 United States
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Argentina
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4.4 Columbia
10.4.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.4.2 Market Forecast
10.4.5 Chile
10.4.5.1 Market Trends
10.4.5.2 Market Forecast
10.4.6 Peru
10.4.6.1 Market Trends
10.4.6.2 Market Forecast
10.4.7 Others
10.4.7.1 Market Trends
10.4.7.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Turkey
10.5.1.1 Market Trends
10.5.1.2 Market Forecast
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Market Trends
10.5.2.2 Market Forecast
10.5.3 Iran
10.5.3.1 Market Trends
10.5.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5.4 United Arab Emirates
10.5.4.1 Market Trends
10.5.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5.5 Others
10.5.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.5.2 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Gemalto NV
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 IBM Corp.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3 Imation Corp.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Maxim Integrated Products
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Micron Technology
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Netapp
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Samsung Electronics
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 SanDisk Corporation
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Seagate Technology
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Thales
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Toshiba Corp.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Western Digital Corp.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.13 Western Digital Technologies
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.14 Winmagic
14.3.14.1 Company Overview
14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
