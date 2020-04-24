Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hyperspectral imaging systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025. A hyperspectral imaging system can be defined as a technique used to analyze a wide spectrum of light through a spectrometer. The device uses reflected, transferred or emitted light from the object to generate its spectral-based image in multiple colors (including red, blue and green). It also measures the absorption of electromagnetic radiations, reflections and emissions from the object. The imaging technique is commonly used to monitor the development of crops, identification of contaminants in food products, screening of manufacturing defects and automated sorting of products. Owing to this, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including military and defense, mining, agriculture, food and beverage, medical diagnostics, etc.



The growing medical and healthcare sector, along with the increasing adoption of medical imaging systems, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Hyperspectral imaging systems are widely utilized for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases by analyzing the composition and physiology of the tissues and cells in the body. Furthermore, it is used for detecting the presence of cancerous cells and analyzing the progression of other chronic diseases. Additionally, the increasing deployment of these imaging systems in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Technological advancements in imaging sensors and improvements in spatial resolution are making surveillance, mapping and imaging more effective. Other factors, including growing industrial and agricultural applications, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global hyperspectral imaging systems market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the hyperspectral imaging systems market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global hyperspectral imaging systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global hyperspectral imaging systems market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Cameras

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Accessories

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Military Surveillance

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Remote Sensing

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Major Types

7.2.2.1 Agriculture

7.2.2.2 Mining/Mineral Mapping

7.2.2.3 Environmental Monitoring

7.2.2.4 Others

7.2.3 Market Forecast

7.3 Life Sciences & Medical Diagnostics

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Machine Vision & Optical Sorting

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

9.1 Pushbroom

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Snapshot

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.3 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 France

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 United Kingdom

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 Italy

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Russia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 India

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 South Korea

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Australia

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Indonesia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Argentina

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4.4 Columbia

9.4.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.4.2 Market Forecast

9.4.5 Chile

9.4.5.1 Market Trends

9.4.5.2 Market Forecast

9.4.6 Peru

9.4.6.1 Market Trends

9.4.6.2 Market Forecast

9.4.7 Others

9.4.7.1 Market Trends

9.4.7.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Turkey

9.5.1.1 Market Trends

9.5.1.2 Market Forecast

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2.1 Market Trends

9.5.2.2 Market Forecast

9.5.3 Iran

9.5.3.1 Market Trends

9.5.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5.4 United Arab Emirates

9.5.4.1 Market Trends

9.5.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5.5 Others

9.5.7.1 Market Trends

9.5.7.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Inbound Logistics

11.3 Operations

11.4 Outbound Logistics

11.5 Marketing and Sales

11.6 Service



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Applied Spectral Imaging

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 Bayspec

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 ChemImage Corporation

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Corning Incorporated

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Cubert GmbH

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Headwall Photonics

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Norsk Elektro Optikk AS

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 Resonon

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Specim

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Surface Optics Corporation

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11 Telops

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio



