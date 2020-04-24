Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Carbonate - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Ethylene Carbonate market accounted for $272.99 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $550.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growing demand for lubricants & lithium ion battery in automobile and electronic industries, rapid urbanization, increasing shift towards the use of electric vehicles, and the increasing applications for chemical intermediates. However, volatility in raw material prices is restraining the market growth.
Ethylene carbonate is an organic chemical compound that is available in colorless to yellowish solid form with a fruity essence. The compound is basically an ester of carbonic acid and ethylene glycol. It is created by a chemical reaction between carbon dioxide and ethylene oxide. Ethylene carbonate is mostly utilized in lithium batteries as an electrolyte solution. Furthermore, it possesses better solubility, higher polarity, and a higher boiling point when compared to other traditionally used solvents.
By end user, the automotive segment accounted is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to different requirements by manufacturers, such as reduced emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and durable protective surface coating on vehicles. The motorization rate has increased over the last five years because of the rise in the disposable income of people and industrial growth across the globe.
On the basis of geography, APAC is the significant-growing ethylene carbonate market during the forecast period, due to its rising usage in various end-use industries, such as oil & gas, automotive, industrial, and medical. Furthermore, the growing population, rising disposable income and economic growth in China and Taiwan are augmenting the market growth. Increased environmental awareness among people and various government subsidies provided to curb environmental issues may drive the electric car sales in the region.
Some of the key players in ethylene carbonate market include Merck KGaA, Empower Materials Inc., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical, Huntsman, BASF SE, Oriental Union Chemical Corporation, Toagosei Co., Ltd, Asahi Kasei, New Japan Chemical, Alfa Aesar, Alchem Chemical Company, Zibo Donghai Industries, and TCI Chemicals.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Ethylene Carbonate Market, By Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Liquid
5.3 Solid
6 Global Ethylene Carbonate Market, By Purity
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Low Purity (< 96%)
6.3 High Purity (>99%)
6.4 Medium Purity (96 to 99%)
7 Global Ethylene Carbonate Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Chemical Intermediates
7.3 Dyes
7.4 Fiber Processing Agents
7.5 Gas Washing
7.6 Lithium-Ion Battery Electrolytes
7.7 Lubricants
7.8 Oil Field
7.9 Photochromatic applications
7.10 Plasticizers
7.11 Super Absorber
7.12 Surface Coatings
7.13 Syntesis of Polycarbonate Diol
7.14 Other Applications
7.14.1 Capacitor Electrolytes
7.14.2 Organic Solvents
7.14.3 Resist Strip Solvents
7.14.4 Soil Hardening Agents
8 Global Ethylene Carbonate Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Agriculture
8.3 Automotive
8.4 Chemical
8.5 Consumer Products
8.6 Electronics
8.7 Healthcare
8.8 Industrial Sector
8.9 Medical/Pharmaceuticals
8.10 Oil & Gas
8.11 Personal Care & Hygiene
8.12 Power and Energy
8.13 Textile
8.14 Water and Waste Water Treatment
9 Global Ethylene Carbonate Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Merck KGaA
11.2 Empower Materials Inc.
11.3 FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
11.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11.5 Mitsubishi Chemical
11.6 Huntsman
11.7 BASF SE
11.8 Oriental Union Chemical Corporation
11.9 Toagosei Co., Ltd
11.10 Asahi Kasei
11.11 New Japan Chemical
11.12 Alfa Aesar
11.13 Alchem Chemical Company
11.14 Zibo Donghai Industries
11.15 TCI Chemicals
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1cts52
