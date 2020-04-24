DETROIT, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Sysco Detroit will team up with Victory Smokehouse, a BBQ restaurant located in Warren, MI, to provide over 50 donated meals for the officers and support staff of the Troy Police Department.

This donation recognizes the essential work provided by these law enforcement teams during the COVID-19 pandemic and everyday. All donated meals will be prepared at Victory Smokehouse using strict sanitation and preparation guidelines to ensure the safety of the chefs, law enforcement personnel and the Sysco employees delivering the BBQ meals.

“We’re in the food business of course, but we’re also very engaged in the business of helping others, so we jumped at the chance to partner with Victory Smokehouse to provide delicious BBQ meals to the law enforcement personnel who provide our communities with 24/7 protection and service,” said Ted Behen, president of Sysco Detroit.

The donation will be delivered at 6:00 PM EST at the Troy Police Department Administration building.

For more information contact:

Shannon Mutschler

Media Contact

mutschler.shannon@corp.sysco.com

T 281-584-4059