Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Passenger Information System - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Passenger Information System market accounted for $18.90 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $62.46 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. Increasing use of smartphones with enhanced connectivity improves the transit experience and rise in adoption of cloud & big data technologies are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high implementation costs of PIS is hampering the market growth.



Passenger information system is an automated system designed and organized by public transports to show information about to departure and arrival of a transport vehicle, arranged on a particular time interval.



Based on the mode of transportation, the roadways segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to large number of buses in the transportation sector and the increasingly adoption of PIS solutions in roadways for reliable and safe service offerings and to enhance the overall transit operations. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as governments are taking initiatives to digitalize and advance the information system in the public transport sector.



Some of the key players profiled in the Passenger Information System Market include Toshiba Corporations, Thales, Teleste Corporation, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Indra, Hitachi, Ltd., Cubic Corporation and Alstom.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Passenger Information System Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Solutions

5.2.1 Display Systems

5.2.1.1 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) System

5.2.1.2 Light Emitting Diode (LED) Display System

5.2.2 Passenger Information Announcment Systems

5.2.3 Mobile Applications

5.2.4 Infotainment Systems

5.2.5 Emergency Communication Systems

5.2.6 Other Solutions

5.2.6.1 Passenger Counting Systems

5.2.6.2 Video Monitoring Systems

5.3 Services

5.3.1 Professional Service

5.3.1.1 Training, Support and Maintenance

5.3.1.2 Integration and Deployment Service

5.3.1.3 Consulting Service

5.3.2 Managed Service

5.3.3 Cloud Services

5.4 Hardware

5.4..1 Multimedia Displays

5.4.1.1 Infotainment Display

5.4.1.2 Passenger Information Display

5.4..2 Public Announcement Devices

5.4.3 Networking & Communication Devices

5.4.3.1 Routers

5.4.3.2 On-Board Servers

5.4.3.3 Integrated Wireless Access Point Devices

5.4.3.4 GPS Devices

5.4.3.5 Ethernet Switches

5.4.4 Sensors

5.5 Software



6 Global Passenger Information System Market, By Location

6.1 Introduction

6.2 In Station

6.3 On Board



7 Global Passenger Information System Market, By Mode of Transportation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Railways

7.2.1 Trains

7.2.2 Trams

7.3 Airways and Waterways

7.4 Roadways



8 Global Passenger Information System Market, By Functional Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Video Surveillance

8.3 Content Management System

8.4 Computing Systems

8.5 Audio Systems



9 Global Passenger Information System Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Toshiba Corporations

11.2 Thales

11.3 Teleste Corporation

11.4 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

11.5 Siemens AG

11.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

11.7 Indra

11.8 Hitachi, Ltd.

11.9 Cubic Corporation

11.10 Alstom



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkveft

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900