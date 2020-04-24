Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulated Cables Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global insulated cables market was worth $158.45 billion in 2019.



The insulated cables market covered in this report is segmented by type into copper, aluminum, fiber optic, others. It is also segmented by application into electrical equipment, construction, telecommunications, motor vehicles, industrial machinery.



Insulated Cables Market Global Report 2020 from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global insulated cables market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the insulated cables? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Insulated Cables market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider insulated cables market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The insulated cables market section of the report gives context. It compares the insulated cables market with other segments of the insulated cables market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, insulated cables indicators comparison.

Major players in the insulated cables market are Southwire, General Cable, 3M, ABL Electronic Supplies, Inc., AFC Cable Systems, Amphenol Corp, Asia Pacific Wire, and Cable Corporation Limited, Belden, Inc., Cable USA and LS Corporation.



The insulated cables market consists of sales of insulated cables and related services that are used in various applications such as electrical equipment, construction, telecommunications, and motor vehicles. The insulated cable is a cable that is resistant to electric current as it consists of non-conductive material. Insulated cables are used in lights, fans, computers, television, and telephone.



Poor heat resistance is expected to limit the growth of the insulated cables market. The insulated cables are less resistant to high temperatures causing the wear and tear of the coated material outside the wire. The insulation material declines over a period time increases the risk of short circuits. For instance, the cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) wires can operate at a temperature of 105 degrees for a limited time without reducing the service life of the cable however the wire when exposed to a temperature exceeding 200 degrees Celsius, will result in short circuit. XLPE wires are made up of cross-linked polyethylene and insulated with an aluminum conductor. Therefore, the poor heat resistance in insulated cables limits the growth of the insulated cables market.



The latest trend in the insulated cables market is the development of efficient, reliable and eco-friendly cables used for power transmission. The new cables are produced to provide power transmission across long distances coupled with high thermal performance and high reliability. The new eco-friendly cables that reduce carbon emission, represent the next generation solutions for land cable systems. Following the trend, in 2019, Prysmian Group, an Italy based manufacturer of electric power transmission and telecommunications cables, completed its testing for two new 525 kV land cable systems that use a zero-gas process that reduces carbon emission by around 30%. The two cable systems use P-Laser and XLPE insulations. P-Laser is an eco-friendly insulated Extra High-Voltage (EHV) cable that can operate in harsh environments with increased operating temperatures of 20% whereas the XLPE insulated cable system uses a new insulation compound specific for high voltage power transmission.



Increased use of insulated cables and wires in the automotive sector will enhance the growth of the insulated cables market. Insulated wires are used to handle unique stress during the manufacturing process in the automotive industry and are also used to connect car batteries with other components. The heavy demand for insulted wires in the automotive industry is supported by the wide range of insulting wires offered by the manufacturers in the insulated cables market. According to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), as of 2019, there were a total of 98.1 million units of motor vehicles along with 79.3 million units of passenger cars produced in the world. Therefore, the increasing use of insulated cables and wires in the automotive sector is driving the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Insulated Cables Market Characteristics



3. Insulated Cables Market Size And Growth

3.1. Global Insulated Cables Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion

3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.1.2. Restraints On The Market

3.2. Global Insulated Cables Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

3.2.2. Restraints On the Market



4. Insulated Cables Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Insulated Cables Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

4.2. Global Insulated Cables Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



5. Insulated Cables Market Regional And Country Analysis

5.1. Global Insulated Cables Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2. Global Insulated Cables Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



6. Asia-Pacific Insulated Cables Market



7. China Insulated Cables Market



8. India Insulated Cables Market



9. Japan Insulated Cables Market



10. Australia Insulated Cables Market



11. Indonesia Insulated Cables Market



12. South Korea Insulated Cables Market



13. Western Europe Insulated Cables Market



14. UK Insulated Cables Market



15. Germany Insulated Cables Market



16. France Insulated Cables Market



17. Eastern Europe Insulated Cables Market



18. Russia Insulated Cables Market



19. North America Insulated Cables Market



20. USA Insulated Cables Market



21. South America Insulated Cables Market



22. Brazil Insulated Cables Market



23. Middle East Insulated Cables Market



24. Africa Insulated Cables Market



25. Insulated Cables Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

25.1. Insulated Cables Market Competitive Landscape

25.2. Insulated Cables Market Company Profiles



26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Insulated Cables Market



27. Insulated Cables Market Trends And Strategies



28. Insulated Cables Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



29. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Southwire

General Cable

3M

ABL Electronic Supplies, Inc

AFC Cable Systems

Amphenol Corp

Asia Pacific Wire and Cable Corporation Limited

Belden, Inc

Cable USA

LS Corporation

Hellermann Tyton

Legrand Electric Ltd

Brady

Panduit

TE Connectivity

K-Sun

Partex Marking Systems

Phoenix Contact

Thomas and Betts

CCL Industries Inc (Avery)

Fujikura Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Leoni AG

Nexans SA

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Cablecraft Ltd

DYMO

CLOU Electronics

GC Electronics

Guangzhou Horizon



