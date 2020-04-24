Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Equipment Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global video equipment market was worth $120.47 billion in 2019.



The video equipment market consists of sales of video equipment and related services that are used in various applications such as residential and commercial purposes. Video equipment include televisions, video cameras, Blue-ray players, and video cassette recorders.



Video Equipment Global Market Report 2020 from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global video equipment market.



The demand for Ultra HD televisions is increasing rapidly, as they are energy efficient and offer high quality images. Ultra HD televisions include 4K and 8K UHDs that have an aspect ratio of 16:9 or wider, and also present a minimum resolution of 3840x2160 pixels. The transition from traditional CRT and LCD TVs to ultra HD TVs has been fast owing to brisk pace in technological advances. For instance, ultra HD (4K resolution) TV shipments grew from 1.5 million units in 2013 to 68.2 million units in 2017 with a CAGR of 160%, thus, indicating high demand for ultra HD 4k and 8k televisions.



The video equipment market covered in this report is segmented by product type into television, video cameras, and video players and by end use industry into B2B and B2C.



The changes in consumer lifestyles and preferences had a significant impact on the video equipment market. With increasing smartphone and internet penetration and advances in social media and digital technologies, consumers shifted from traditional television to new forms of entertainment such as online video streaming services on mobile phones. Television viewership continued to decline, especially among the millennial. For example, as of 2017, young people in the UK were watching a third less television through traditional free-to-air channels such as the BBC and ITV than they did in 2010. In 2016, the decline in TV viewership for young millennial (aged 18-24) in the US was 7.4% year-over-year and 40.1% over 5 years. Changes in consumer preferences restricted the demand for video equipment.



In February 2018, GotMatter Pvt Ltd, a Bangalore based IT and E-Commerce company, acquired Ridaex Technologies for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will strengthen the GotMatter Pvt Ltd.'s position as an agile and innovative company. Also, enables the company to improve sales and increase expertise in customer services and enhance its business intelligence. Ridaex Technologies made its name by manufacturing first Indian Led Smart TVs.



The rise in disposable incomes was a major driver for the video equipment market. The rise in disposable incomes was mainly driven by economic growth and middle class population growth in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil. According to the World Bank, the world's middle class population - defined as the population that are earn between $10 and $100 per day - increased from approximately 1.5 to 2 billion between 2010 and 2015. In 2017, China's economy grew at 6.9% and India's GDP grew at 7.1%. The per capita disposable income in India increased at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2005-2015 to reach $1,154 in 2015. Increased earnings greatly increased disposable incomes in the emerging markets, increasing the demand for consumer electronics products such as televisions and home theater systems.



