Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Rice Protein Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States rice protein market is valued at US$53.706 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.52% to reach a market size of US$103.308 million in 2025



Protein is an essential nutrient required for the growth and development of the body muscles especially during childhood and old age. Rice protein is a new variant based out of the plant. Usually, enzymes are used to remove carbohydrates from brown rice to give protein isolate



This rice-based protein can be used in different applications like bakery, beverages, shakes, and smoothies. It contains a high amount of amino acids, and vitamins such as B and E. Due to rising allergic responses to other variants of protein like those made up of whey or soy, the rice protein is expected to capture a large share of the market in the US. Besides, the rising rate of obesity is also expected to fuel the demand for rice protein powders. The fitness trend among the people in the United States is driving people to join health clubs, and gyms, among others. This also raises the demand for rice protein in this region.



Additionally, a large number of people are adopting vegan diets owing to health and environmental concerns. Rice Protein can be a great source of protein for a rising number of vegans. In a survey of 40433 United States-based adults, around 10.8% of the people were food allergic at the time of the survey and around 38% had made at least 1 emergency visit to the hospital related to food-allergy (Source: National Center for Biotechnology Information).



The increasing demand for vegan-diet supplements and easily digested protein in the United States is expected to trigger the market growth



Due to the changing lifestyles of consumers, more thrust is being given to physical activities like gym, sports, and yoga, among others. As a result, the demand for protein supplements is on the rise but gets affected due to the difficulty in digesting it and its other harmful side-effects. Rice protein is expected to cater to that section of the population which is highly health-conscious. Besides, the health-issues arising due to the high consumption of animal-based products are driving people towards adopting a vegan diet. This is also expected to be a major demand driver of rice protein in the United States. Rice protein has various other applications, for instance, they are also used in pharmaceutical or medical industries, animal feed, cosmetics, and baby-foods.



In the United States, the trends in healthy foods are changing fast. For instance, after almond and soy milk, oat milk was also successfully accepted by the people. Plant-based meats are also expected to gain traction with more non-vegetarians trying to reduce their intake of animal-based products.



