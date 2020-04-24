NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
April 24, 2020 at 14:30 EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200424084511_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-04-23
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 18,310 Unit price: 1 EUR
(2): Volume: 20,368 Unit price: 0.99 EUR
(3): Volume: 1,322 Unit price: 1 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 40,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.99491 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
