NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

April 24, 2020 at 14:30 EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200424084511_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-23

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 18,310 Unit price: 1 EUR

(2): Volume: 20,368 Unit price: 0.99 EUR

(3): Volume: 1,322 Unit price: 1 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 40,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.99491 EUR