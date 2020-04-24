Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flexible Foam Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the flexible foam market and it is poised to grow by $ 12.36 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The reports on the flexible foam market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in bedding and furniture industry, high demand from emerging economies, and increased demand from construction industry in emerging economies. In addition, the growth in bedding and furniture industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



This study identifies growing focus on the production of bio-based flexible foams as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible foam market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The flexible foam market covers the following areas:

Flexible foam market sizing

Flexible foam market forecast

Flexible foam market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible foam market vendors that include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corp., JSP Corp., Recticel NV, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zotefoams Plc. Also, the flexible foam market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Furnishings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Packaging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Polyurethane flexible foams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Polyethylene flexible foams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Polypropylene flexible foams - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

10. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

11. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

Covestro AG

Huntsman Corp.

JSP Corp.

Recticel NV

Rogers Corp.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Zotefoams Plc

12. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g5wsi2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900