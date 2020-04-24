Lochem, 24 April 2020
Resolutions Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ForFarmers N.V.
During the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of ForFarmers N.V. (hereafter: the ‘General Meeting’ and ‘ForFarmers’ respectively), which was held today in Laren (Gelderland, the Netherlands), the shareholders adopted the ForFarmers annual accounts over the 2019 financial year and approved the dividend proposal for the same financial year.
Dividend of €0.28 per ordinary share (€0.19 regular dividend plus €0.09 special dividend) will be paid entirely in cash to the shareholders of ForFarmers, after deducting 15% dividend tax. The ex-dividend date is 28 April 2020 and payment will take place on 8 May 2020.
Other resolutions
The proposed remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board was withdrawn by ForFarmers on 14 April 2020.
Share purchase programme for the employee participation plans 2020
Following the General Meeting, the Executive Board, upon approval of the Supervisory Board, decided to start, as of 29 April 2020, with the purchase programme of own shares for the employee participation plans 2020. The progress of this purchase programme will be disclosed weekly by means of a press release.
This press release contains information which qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7, paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
About ForFarmers N.V.
ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that offers complete and innovative feed solutions for livestock farming. With its “For the Future of Farming” mission, ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and further sustainalising the agricultural sector.
ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of 10.1 million tonnes of animal feed. The company is operating in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,600 employees. In 2019, the turnover amounted to approximately € 2.5 billion. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to ForFarmers legal obligations in terms of capital and liquidity positions in certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements, without limitation, may include such phrases as “intends to”, "expects“, “takes into account”, "is aimed at“, ''plans to”, "estimated" and words with a similar meaning. These statements pertain to or may affect matters in the future, such as ForFarmers future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may mean that there could be material differences between actual results and performance and expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may result in variations on the current expectations or may contribute to the same include but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, jurisprudence and regulations, share price fluctuations, legal procedures, investigations by regulatory bodies, the competitive landscape and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statements or the actual results of ForFarmers, are discussed in the last published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only statements as of the date of this document and ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility with respect to any changes made to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, regardless of whether these pertain to new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is legally obliged to do so.
