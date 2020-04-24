Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Wireless Gaming Headset Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wireless gaming headset market and it is poised to grow by $ 998.69 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The reports on wireless gaming headset market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the advances in audio technologies, increasing demand for wireless gaming headsets from online multiplayer gamers, and rising number of e-sport tournaments. In addition, advances in audio technologies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
This study identifies the product launch as a primary growth strategy among vendors as one of the prime reason driving the wireless gaming headset market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for gaming peripherals with cross-platform compatibility, and increasing demand for wireless gaming headsets for VR- and AR-enabled games will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The wireless gaming headset market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading wireless gaming headset market vendors that include ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Audio-Technica US Inc., Corsair Components Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, SteelSeries ApS, Turtle Beach Corp., and Appendix. Also, the wireless gaming headset market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Technology
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
