Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Consumer Credit Debt Collection and Debt Purchase: Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is products regulated by the Consumer Credit Act. It, therefore, excludes student loans and mortgages.
Consumer credit debt collection involves the recovery of money that is owned by individuals to lenders, including providers of:
Debt purchase involves firms buying portfolios of consumer credit loans from banks or other finance companies.
The report quantifies the market size and trends while reviewing key factors behind these figures.
The leading consumer credit debt purchasers and debt collections agencies are profiled, and their performance is compared.
What does it include?
Key Topics Covered:
1. About this report
2. About the market
3. Market size and growth
4. Market drivers
5. Improvements in systems and data usage
6. Competitive landscape
7. Profiles of leading debt purchasers
8. Forecasts
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rsb12o
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: