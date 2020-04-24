Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Consumer Credit Debt Collection and Debt Purchase: Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report is products regulated by the Consumer Credit Act. It, therefore, excludes student loans and mortgages.



Consumer credit debt collection involves the recovery of money that is owned by individuals to lenders, including providers of:

General unsecured loans

Guarantor finance

High Cost Short Term Credit

Home-collected credit

Motor finance

Credit card and other revolving loans

Pawnbroking

Logbook loans

Rent-to-own

Debt purchase involves firms buying portfolios of consumer credit loans from banks or other finance companies.

The debt purchasers buy the future revenues from loans, along with the right to collect them.

The purchaser may collect the debts itself (often through a separate group business) or may appoint a third-party debt collection firm to act on its behalf.

The report quantifies the market size and trends while reviewing key factors behind these figures.



The leading consumer credit debt purchasers and debt collections agencies are profiled, and their performance is compared.

Where firms carry out wider debt activities (e.g. dealing with utility bills rather than consumer credit debt) we measure only their consumer credit activities.

This is done, where possible, by reference to the Group entities that are specifically authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority for this activity.

We make estimates where necessary and provide details of these).

What does it include?

Quantification of market size in 2019

Historical growth since 2016.

The author's thoughts on the outlook for the market (to be revised once the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is clear)

Summary of market trends.

Tables showing which debt firms different lenders have sold debt to or have appointed to collect debt on their behalf.

Analysis and profiles of leading consumer debt collection agencies and debt purchasers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. About this report

Summary

About the author

2. About the market

Market definitions

Market background

Adjacent markets

Market attractiveness and barriers to entry

Value drivers

Regulation

3. Market size and growth

Methodology

Market size

Debt sale market

Appetite of investors and availability of capital

Credit Services Association data

Revenue trends

Industry profitability

4. Market drivers

Economic performance

Consumer borrowing

Ability to service borrowing

Attitude of creditors

5. Improvements in systems and data usage

Growth in outsourcing by the public sector

Increased interest from other asset classes

6. Competitive landscape

Profiles of leading debt collectors

Arvato

Capita plc

Moorcroft

Wescot

7. Profiles of leading debt purchasers

Intrum

Arrow Global

Cabot

Hoist Finance UK

Idem Capital

Link Financial

GFKL Lowell

Max Recovery

Lantern

PRA Group

8. Forecasts

Approach

Key driver forecasts

Debt sale market forecasts

Collections environment

Market forecast

Risks to the forecast

Companies Mentioned



Arrow Global

Cabot

GFKL Lowell

Hoist Finance

Idem Capital

Intrum

Lantern

Link Financial

Max Recovery

PRA Group



