ORLANDO, Fla., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uBreakiFix has teamed up with Google to offer free Pixel smartphone repairs for first responders and healthcare heroes in the United States, including law enforcement, police officers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), firefighters, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and nursing home and hospital staff.



An emergency responder or healthcare professional with a Google Pixel smartphone can present his or her ID badge at any of uBreakiFix’s more than 500 participating U.S. locations to receive one free repair, regardless of the device model or type of damage. Common repairs include screen damage, charging port issues, battery replacements, camera issues, speaker issues, and even liquid damage in some cases.

“At uBreakiFix, we know that ‘together’ is the only way to get through this,” said Eddie Trujillo, uBreakiFix Vice President of Partnerships. “We’re grateful to work with our friends at Google to honor those serving on the frontlines of this crisis. We know that a broken smartphone is more than just an inconvenience right now, and it’s our privilege to do what we can to help first responders and healthcare heroes stay connected to what matters most during this time.”

Earlier this month, uBreakiFix expanded its repair service model to include contactless curbside service, mail-in availability, and ‘We Come to You’ appointments. These changes allow uBreakiFix to continue providing critical tech support and repair as communities nationwide transitioned to working remotely, homeschooling, connecting virtually with friends and loved ones, entertaining themselves from home, and more.

In addition to following CDC recommendations and federal, state, and local guidance, uBreakiFix has provided detailed public health guidelines to all franchised locations, which include increased hand-washing frequency, increased cleaning of workspaces and high-touch surfaces, minimal person-to-person contact by wearing gloves when handling devices and wearing mask coverings where required by applicable law, and thorough sanitation of all devices upon receipt and return.

Free Pixel phone repairs will be available to first responders and healthcare workers in the United States through June 30 or while supplies last and are eligible for carry-in or curbside service. Customers can find their nearest location, view available services, and schedule a repair appointment at ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix brand, leadership, and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.