Executive Summary

Peru to review economics of national backbone project

Peru’s fixed-line teledensity remains among the lowest in South America, with obstacles to fixed-line growth including widespread poverty, fixed-to-mobile substitution, expensive telephone services, and geographical inaccessibility in the rugged Andean mountains and lowland Amazon jungles.

The government is addressing these shortcomings via ambitious investment plans to deploy telecom infrastructure and services in underserved areas. Most of the work was complete by the end of 2017, when eight regional fibre-based networks were connected to the National Fibre-Optic Backbone. However, there remain delays in connecting supplementary infrastructure to the network, while competition from private networks prompted the Ministry of Communications in late 2018 to re-evaluate the economic modelling of the project.

Broadband penetration in Peru is considerably lower than the Latin American average, despite government efforts to encourage the development of the sector.

Mobile penetration is on a par with the regional average, though high penetration is attributed to the popular use (especially among urban dwellers) of multiple mobile subscriptions. This phenomenon is becoming less pronounced as network operators respond to market competition by providing generous data and voice bundles (so obviating the need for SIM cards from different networks) and as the regulator endeavours to remove illegal devices and unregistered SIM cards from the market.

Telefónica Perú (trading as Movistar Perú) is the leading player in the mobile market, followed by Claro Perú, Entel Perú and Viettel (trading as Bitel). The market still has considerable potential to expand, especially given the country’s low fixed broadband penetration which has encouraged the take-up of mobile data services. The auction of spectrum in the 700MHz band and the release of spectrum in the 2.6GHz range has enabled the MNOs to expand the reach and capability of LTE services nationally.

This report provides an overview of Peru’s telecom infrastructure, together with profiles of the major fixed-line operators and a wide range of relevant statistics and analyses. The report also reviews the mobile market, including data on the key operators and their strategies in a highly competitive environment in addition the report covers the fixed and fixed-wireless broadband segments, including subscriber forecasts.

BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains globally. During the coming year the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may be postponed or slowed down in some countries.

On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services and devices is under pressure from the financial effect of large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. However, the crucial nature of telecom services, both for general communication as well as a tool for home-working, will offset such pressures. In many markets the net effect should be a steady though reduced increased in subscriber growth.

Although it is challenging to predict and interpret the long-term impacts of the crisis as it develops, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.

The report also covers the responses of the telecom operators as well as government agencies and regulators as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.

Key developments:

MTC reviews economic conditions of the public fibre backbone network;

Movistar and Google extend balloon-based broadband trials;

Government funds more regional broadband projects;

Movistar deploys converged DOCSIS3.1 and FttP network;

MTC to re-assign spectrum allocations in 2019 to facilitate 5G deployment;

Regulator appoints new management company for number portability database to 2024;

MTRs to be reduced from January 2019;

Mobile roaming deal agreed with Chile;

New rules enforced to streamline deployment of mobile infrastructure;

Report update includes the regulator's market data to June 2018, telcos' operating data to Q3 2018, recent market developments.

Assessment of the global impact of COVID-19 on the telecoms sector.

