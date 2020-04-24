TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 24.4.2020 AT: 15:00 EET
Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Johan Slotte
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Teleste Oyj
LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20200424120544_6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-04-23
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007728
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,551 Unit price: NaN EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,551 Volume weighted average price: EUR
TELESTE CORPORATION
Additional information:
SVP HR Tuomas Vanne tel.+358 2 2605 611
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.teleste.com
Teleste Oyj
Littoinen, FINLAND
