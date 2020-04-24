TELESTE CORPORATION MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 24.4.2020 AT: 15:00 EET

Teleste Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Johan Slotte

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Teleste Oyj

LEI: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700CJRQRU0007GN59_20200424120544_6

Transaction date: 2020-04-23

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007728

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,551 Unit price: NaN EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,551 Volume weighted average price: EUR

TELESTE CORPORATION

Additional information:

SVP HR Tuomas Vanne tel.+358 2 2605 611