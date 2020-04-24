Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Parcel Delivery Market Insight Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global parcels market was almost US$430bn in 2019, up from just under US$380bn in 2018.



Asia Pacific is the largest regional parcels market by value, accounting for around 42% of the global market. North America and Europe together represent a little over 50% of the market.



China is the key growth market, representing almost 62% of the Asia-Pacific regional total by value. Chinese volumes reached 64bn in 2019.



The US is still the largest country market in value terms, although China has surpassed it in volume. In Europe, Germany remains the largest market with Italy and the UK having been the fastest-growing of the main countries (8.5% and 7.1% CAGR respectively).

The report covers the parcels market at the global level and region-by-region.

There is necessarily most focus on the top 10 country markets (US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, China, Japan, India and Brazil), although the author's historical and forecast market size and growth estimates are provided for all countries.

The report provides historical and forecast market sizes covering the period from 2013-2023. Adjacent services, such as mail, pallet distribution, groupage, freight forwarding, same-day courier and contract logistics are excluded wherever possible.



Online retail is the main driver of growth in parcel delivery volumes.

Global online sales were in excess of US$3.3trn in 2019, having grown at a rate of 22% per year.

The largest online retail country markets are the US, UK, China and Japan.

China has had online retail growth of more than 33% per year.

Growth is high in both emerging and developed economies.



Globally, online accounts for slightly over 10% of total retail sales, up from around 5% in 2012.



Ten key trends which are impacting the market are discussed in detail.



Market information is quoted in value terms and on a constant currency basis (to remove distortions due to exchange rate movements). Volume information is presented where available.



The report includes in-depth profiles of the leading carriers.



COVID-19



This report was researched during January and February 2020, before COVID-19 had spread globally and become a pandemic.



In the last couple of weeks, views on the impact of the virus on the global economy and on online retail have changed rapidly. Current expectations are that:

Global GDP will fall significantly in Q1 and Q2, with a recovery in Q3

Online retail has benefitted from the large-scale substitution of purchases from physical stores, many of which are now closed. However, this is increasingly likely to be offset by people reducing non-essential purchases.

In this report, the author provides their original forecast, as prepared in February 2020, along with an update reflecting their latest views on how they now expect the market to perform during this year (2020) and what implications this has for later years.



The author expects this view to be updated as events unfold and intend to issue revisions of their commentary on a regular basis until market conditions return to a more stable pattern.



Key Topics Covered:



1. About this report

Summary

Contents

Global parcels market background

2. Market definition

Characteristics of the market

Business vs. consumer delivery

Other segmentations of the market

Premium / economy

International / domestic

Global parcels market size

Regional overview

Largest country markets

Global market drivers

Economic growth trends

Online retail

Internet retail growth by country

Internationalisation of online retail

Challenges of increased B2C deliveries for carriers

Global parcels market forecasts

3. COVID-19



4. Global market size

Global parcels market forecast by region / country

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

South America

Africa

Middle East

Driver forecasts

Economic growth

Online retail

Risks to forecasts

Global market trends

5. Development of more effective last mile delivery solutions

Parcel shops and locker networks

Self-employed couriers

Delivery to the workplace

Home lockers and in-boot deliveries

Leading retailers playing a more active role in delivery

Amazon

Alibaba

JD.com

Argos

Click & Collect

Improvement in carrier systems supporting improved customer service

Increased use of technology in carrier operations

Hub and depot automation

Last mile delivery technology

PoD improvements

Blockchain

Variations in, or alternatives to, hub and spoke models

New entrants with different business models

Growth of same day delivery

Evolving role of postal operators

Increased role of brokers to serve the C2X segment

Supply chain trends leading to slower growth of B2B parcels

Environmental impact of delivery

Global competitive landscape

6. Integrators vs. other private carriers and postal operators

Integrators

Postal operators

Other carriers

Parcel revenues

Group revenues

Operating margins

Volumes

Revenue per parcel

Carrier Alliances

Post office and independent carrier alliances

Mergers and Acquisitions

Major strategic moves which have shaped the industry

FedEx acquisition of TNT

Recent acquisition activity

Outlook for competitive landscape

7. Global Parcel Carrier Profiles

UPS

Description

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations / Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

Deutsche Post DHL

Description

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations / Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

FedEx Corporation

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations / Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

Yamato Holdings

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations / Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

Japan Post Group

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations / Geographical Presence

Acquisitions

Significant News

Royal Mail

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations / Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

USPS

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations / Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

Le Groupe La Poste

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations / Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

SG Holdings (Sagawa Express)

Revenue

Segmentation

Operations / Geographical Presence

Profit

Acquisitions

Significant News

Amazon Logistics

Volumes

Operations

Amazon Air (Prime Air)

Amazon Lockers

Shipping with Amazon

Amazon Key

SF Express

8. Regional parcels markets

Europe

Market definition

Characteristics of the market

Business vs. consumer delivery

Other segmentations of the market

Premium / economy

International / domestic

Market value

North America

9. United States

Parcel delivery market size

US Competitive Landscape

Carrier Overview

Asia Pacific

10. China

China Parcels Market Value

Growth rate comparison: China vs. other markets

China Parcels Market Volume

Revenue per parcel

B2B / C2X and online retail delivery (B2C / C2C)

China - Competitive Landscape

Overview

South / Central America

Africa

Middle East

Appendix 1: definition of regions



Appendix 2: Country-by-country historical and forecast parcels market size and growth



Companies Mentioned



Amazon Logistics

Deutsche Post DHL

FedEx

Japan Post Group

La Poste Group (GeoPost)

Royal Mail Group

SG Holdings (Sagawa Express)

United States Postal Service (USPS)

UPS

Yamato



