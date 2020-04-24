Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cross-Border B2C Delivery: Market Insight Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Services designed for retailers and consumer brands who wish to sell internationally, requiring effective delivery services to consumers in other countries.
The main focus is on Europe, North America and China - which account for over 95% of global cross-border delivery. It sets out, for each of the main countries and globally the size of the market, historical growth rate and the author's forecasts for future. Key drivers of the segment - in particular the growth of online retail - are also analysed.
The report describes the competitive landscape:
The leading companies who serve the segment across Europe and North America are profiled, setting out what they do, how they are positioned in the market, what their strategies are and how successful they have been.
The report includes profiles of the following groups:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Cross-border B2C delivery services
3. Market size and growth: historical and forecast
4. Competitive landscape
5. Profiles
