SHANGHAI, China and ROCKVILLE, MD., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders, today announced its participation in the following conferences in May. Details of the conferences and management presentation are as follows:



Bank of America Securities Global Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 9:40-10:10 a.m. ET

Presenters: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

Webcast link: https://veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/healthcare2020/id47303425119.cfm . The webcast will also be available under “Event Calendar” on IMAB’s IR website at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/ .

One-on-one and small group meetings: May 14-16, 2020

For more information, please contact your Bank of America Securities representative.

Citi Virtual Pan-Asia Regional Investor Conference

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Honorary Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Ms. Leah Liu, Senior IR Director

One-on-one and small group meetings: May 19-21, 2020

For more information, please contact your Citi representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on developing biologics of novel or highly differentiated in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. Company’s mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients through innovation. I-Mab’s innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company’s Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to become a fully integrated end-to-end global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge discovery platforms, proven preclinical and clinical development expertise, and world-class GMP manufacturing capabilities. I-Mab has offices in China and the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/ .

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, CFO

E-mail: jielun.zhu@i-mabbiopharma.com

Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Vice President of Corporate Communications

E-mail: Gigi.Feng@i-mabbiopharma.com

Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Investor Inquiries:

Burns McClellan, Inc. (Americas and Europe)

Steve Klass

E-mail: sklass@burnsmc.com

Office line: +1 212 213 0006

The Piacente Group, Inc. (Asia)

Emilie Wu

E-mail: emilie@thepiacentegroup.com

Office line: + 86 21 6039 8363