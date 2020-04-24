Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the laundry supplies industry, "Laundry Supplies Market Posts 200% Growth as Consumers Take Increasingly Stringent Precautions to Ensure that Their Homes are Safe"



With the spread of COVID-19, consumers have taken increasingly stringent precautions to ensure that their homes are safe from the virus. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that the virus could remain viable for days on surfaces including clothing, bedding and towels and that these items should be washed at the highest possible temperature to kill the virus.



Some health officials have also recommended laundering clothes after wearing them in public to prevent the virus from contaminating your home. This has led to a huge increase in demand for laundry care products such as detergents, fabric softeners and bleaches.



Companies like Church & Dwight, Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Henkel Corporation have seen increased demand for laundry supplies during the current crisis.



