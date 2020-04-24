Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Hazardous Waste Management Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US hazardous waste management market is expected to witness a significant growth with the CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The US contributes majorly to the hazardous waste management market due to various government initiative, policies and regulations for the support of hazardous waste management. Moreover, increasing the hazardous waste in the region propel market growth. Various domestic and international aspects are pouring changes in the way of handling hazardous recyclables and waste. For instance, the RCRA waste management and the cleanup program have established a solid foundation for protecting the health and the environment in the US.



Moreover, the increasing generation of hazardous waste such as e-waste and others contribute to the growth of the market in the region. The US hazardous waste management market is segmented on the basis of service type and waste type. Based on the service type, the market is segmented into transportation & storage, recycling service, waste treatment and disposal service. Based on the waste type, the market is segmented into biomedical waste, industrial waste, domestic waste, and others.



Some of the major players operating in the US hazardous waste management market include Clean Harbors, Inc., Clean Harbors, Inc., Rubicon Global Holdings LLC, Sharps Compliance Inc., and others. These players adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger and acquisition and product launch to strengthen their presence in The US market.



