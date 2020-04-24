WILMINGTON, Del., April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that Alan Stein, vice president of technology, was recognized by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and presented with the Matti S. Siukola Memorial award for his presentation on next generation video coding standards. The selected paper, titled “Next-Gen Codecs: Going (Well) Beyond HEVC,” was selected following a presentation at the IEEE 2019 Broadcast Symposium, a leading industry conference on broadcasting engineering and technology.



The recognized paper explores the evolution of video compression standards and performance, from Advanced Video Coding (AVC) to High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) to the forthcoming Versatile Video Coding (VVC) and AV1 coding standards. The paper and presentation outline the various contributors to AV1 and VVC’s coding performance over alternative coding standards and explains video-point cloud compression, a vital compression method for 3D content that has the potential to drive market adoption for the standard.

“We applaud Alan Stein for his research on the next generation opportunities for video coding standards. The Matti S. Siukola Memorial Award recognizes not only the caliber of the presentation, but also the importance of new video coding standards like VVC to our industry and technical future,” said Lionel Oisel, Director of the Imaging Science Lab at InterDigital Research and Innovation. “The award brings awareness to the potential of these next generation codecs to shape and enhance our video experiences, and we will continue to advocate this cause.”

The Matti S. Siukola Memorial Award has been granted annually since 1982 in recognition of the best paper presented at the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society’s Annual Broadcast Symposium. The award honors Dr. Siukola, a thirty-year broadcast antenna engineering veteran who suffered a fatal heart attack while completing a presentation at the 1980 Symposium. Papers are selected based on technical quality, originality, and effectiveness of presentation. Previous Matti S. Siukola awards were presented for papers regarding topics including ATSC 3.0 physical layer, drone antenna radiation pattern measurement, all digital AM and FM field test projects, and more. The award will be presented at the 2021 Annual Broadcast Symposium.

To read the full presentation “Next-Gen Codecs: Going (Well) Beyond HEVC,” please click here .

About InterDigital®

InterDigital develops mobile and video technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry’s most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks, better video delivery, and richer multimedia experiences years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world’s leading technology companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com .

InterDigital Contact:

Patrick Van de Wille

Email: patrick.vandewille@interdigital.com

+1 (302) 300-1857



