2020 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

Net interest income after provision for loan losses was stable at $12.6 million, despite a $1.4 million increase in the first quarter provision for loan losses

Noninterest income increased 15.8% to $3.1 million

Strong organic growth drove a 13.5% increase in net total loans and a 13.6% increase in total deposits

Net income increased 27.3% to $4.1 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share

Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.01%, compared to 0.02% for the same period last year

Return on average assets was 1.02%, compared to 0.97% for the same period last year (last year’s first quarter included one-time tax adjusted expenses related to the Bank of Geneva acquisition)

F&M remains well capitalized under regulatory guidelines with a tier 1 capital to average assets of 11.56%

“For over 120 years, F&M has supported its local communities and we are committed to helping our retail, commercial, and agricultural customers through the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 crisis,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While it is too early to understand the economic repercussions of the crisis, F&M’s strong financial and capital position provides us with the flexibility to navigate this period of uncertainty. In addition, our consistent loan and deposit growth over the past five years, demonstrates the strong relationships we have developed throughout our Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan communities. Our team members have rallied behind our customers and communities and I am grateful for all their efforts, hard work, and dedication. We are diligently working to protect our employees and customers, while quickly providing essential financial services, advice and resources to our customers. As a result, the majority of our workforce is either working from home or operating in staggered shifts, while our customers have embraced alternatives to lobby banking including drive-thru, online, digital, and mobile banking. Despite the adjustments we have made to our operations, I am proud to announce F&M has not furloughed any associates and has not reduced pay or salaries to any of our associates.”

“As the crisis has evolved, we have strengthened our relationships by increasing the amount of financial relief, assistance, and advice we are providing customers. Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have started offering several financial relief programs to our customers including forbearance agreements for home loans, a ‘Skip-a-pay’ program for consumer installment loans, waiving late payment fees, offering interest only payment alternatives for commercial and ag customers, and temporarily reducing account fees by eliminating certain requirements on deposit accounts. In addition, as a community bank, we have the agility to respond to evolving market conditions, while offering quick financial support and decisions to our customers. Through our efforts, almost 500 loans to small business customers have been approved by the Small Business Administration for total consideration of nearly $70 million as a result of the Paycheck Protection Program. The success of this program has helped F&M provide the necessary financial resources to many of our small business customers who employ over 8,000 people.”

Income Statement

Net income for the 2020 first quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $4.1 million, compared to $3.2 million for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2020 first quarter was $0.37, compared to $0.29 for the same period last year. The 2019 first quarter earnings included $0.09 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses associated with the Limberlost acquisition.

Mr. Eller continued, “As the Federal Reserve reduced rates during the end of 2019, we adjusted our cost of interest-bearing liabilities. As a result, our net interest margin remained relatively stable and was 3.75% at March 31, 2020, compared to 3.87% for the same period last year and 3.60% at December 31, 2019. Late in the 2020 first quarter, the Federal Reserve announced emergency rate cuts of 50 and 100 basis points in response to the COVID-19 crisis. This resulted in a cost of funds for the month of March of 1.10%, which represents the lowest cost of funds we have had in over a year. We are also proactively controlling noninterest expenses and I am pleased with the continued improvements we have made to our efficiency ratio, despite enhancing our compensation structure during the quarter which resulted in approximately 30% of our associates receiving an increase in their annual salaries.”

“We expect Federal Reserve rate cuts will put pressure on our net interest margin in the coming quarters. Helping offset some of the impact to net interest margin are fees we will receive associated with originating loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. In addition, lower rates have created a surge in the demand for home loans. In fact, at the end of the quarter our pipeline of home loans is three times higher than our previous record. F&M only keeps a portion of the home loans we originate, which helps reduce portfolio risk and generates noninterest income as we resell residential mortgages in the secondary market. Noninterest income during the first quarter increased 15.8% to $3.1 million, compared to the same period last year. We expect second quarter noninterest income to increase significantly as we benefit from fees associated with the high volume of Paycheck Protection Program loans and residential mortgages.”

Deposits

At March 31, 2020, total deposits were $1.349 billion, an increase of 13.6% from March 31, 2019. The significant organic deposit growth we have been experiencing is a result of continued strength in expanding relationships with new and existing customers. In addition, we have recently experienced changing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Total loans, net at March 31, 2020, increased 13.6% or by $149.2 million to $1.247 billion, compared to $1.098 billion at March 31, 2019, and up from $1.219 billion at December 31, 2019. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of strong organic loan growth.

Mr. Eller continued, “Throughout our history, we have focused on measured growth, while maintaining a strong financial position and managing the risk of our loan portfolio. During the 2008 – 2009 financial crisis, F&M achieved strong profitability, was well-capitalized, did not participate in TARP, and continued to pay its quarterly cash dividend. We believe the lessons we learned during the 2008 – 2009 financial crisis, combined with the experience of our strong leadership team, board of directors, financial position, and capital levels provide us with the resources and platform to navigate this challenging period.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic combined with the country’s response to the crisis is materially impacting the ability of individuals, businesses and other entities to meet their financial obligations. Fortunately, F&M has no exposure to the energy sector, while our exposure to industries most likely impacted by the pandemic is limited. In fact, loans in the restaurant, hospitality (hotel) and entertainment industries represent 8.67% of our loan portfolio at March 31, 2020. We have only processed a total of $3.4 million of payment deferrals to customers in the restaurant and entertainment industries, while no hotel customers have currently requested payment deferrals reflecting our conservative underwriting standards and the strong balance sheets of our customers. During the first quarter we proactively increased our allowance for loan losses and incurred a $1.4 million provision, which was in addition to a higher provision in the fourth quarter as we completed a comprehensive review of each loan from the Bank of Geneva merger and prudently increased our allowance for the significant loan growth we experienced last year. We are proactively monitoring our loan portfolio and we will make the necessary adjustments to help our customers during this difficult period, while ensuring F&M’s financial strength.”

Mr. Eller concluded: “F&M is vested in our communities and we are here to help as we all navigate the challenges associated with the COVID-19 crisis together. On behalf of the entire leadership team and board of directors, I would like to express our gratitude to our customers and employees. Thank you!”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

Total stockholders’ equity increased 9.0% to $236.5 million at March 31, 2020, from $216.9 million at March 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, the company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.56%, compared to 13.07% at March 31, 2019.

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $180.9 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $167.1 million at March 31, 2019. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2020, was $16.26 per share, compared to $15.05 per share at March 31, 2019.

For the 2020 first quarter, the company declared cash dividends of $0.16 per share, which is a 6.7% increase over the 2019 first quarter declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over 20 consecutive years. For the 2020 first quarter, the dividend payout ratio was 43.07% compared to 42.77% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) (Nasdaq: FMAO), is the holding company for the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, a local independent community bank with $1.7 billion in assets that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 15,883 $ 15,608 $ 15,202 $ 16,723 $ 14,680 Debt securities: U.S. Treasury and government agencies 1,146 840 972 816 713 Municipalities 262 225 190 211 211 Dividends 45 60 69 76 88 Federal funds sold 6 97 120 162 37 Other. 122 319 459 295 133 Total interest income 17,464 17,149 17,012 18,283 15,862 Interest Expense Deposits 2,901 3,336 3,654 3,339 2,613 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 244 207 201 141 185 Borrowed funds 266 270 257 269 287 Total interest expense 3,411 3,813 4,112 3,749 3,085 Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses 14,053 13,336 12,900 14,534 12,777 Provision for Loan Losses 1,430 728 247 133 30 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses 12,623 12,608 12,653 14,401 12,747 Noninterest Income Customer service fees 1,586 1,732 1,722 1,694 1,578 Other service charges and fees 1,039 1,132 1,179 1,091 1,041 Net gain on sale of loans 227 119 260 196 102 Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities 270 - - - (26 ) Total noninterest income 3,122 2,983 3,161 2,981 2,695 Noninterest Expense Salaries and wages 4,223 4,029 4,158 3,830 4,312 Employee benefits 1,677 1,410 1,331 1,223 1,594 Net occupancy expense 564 406 630 614 667 Furniture and equipment 758 596 720 763 696 Data processing 442 396 482 376 1,299 Franchise taxes 368 246 248 229 258 ATM expense 414 434 416 418 447 Advertising 303 340 587 382 260 Net loss on sale of other assets owned 1 16 22 28 15 FDIC assessment 72 (11 ) - 98 96 Mortgage servicing rights amortization 132 158 149 105 75 Consulting fees 139 264 196 95 113 Other general and administrative 1,602 1,482 1,667 1,551 1,679 Total noninterest expense 10,695 9,766 10,606 9,712 11,511 Income Before Income Taxes 5,050 5,825 5,208 7,670 3,931 Income Taxes 945 1,102 933 1,490 707 Net Income 4,105 4,723 4,275 6,180 3,224 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax): Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 4,998 (472 ) 841 3,061 1,749 Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss on sale of available-for-sale securities (270 ) - - - 26 Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 4,728 (472 ) 841 3,061 1,775 Tax expense (benefit) 993 (99 ) 176 643 373 Other comprehensive income (loss) 3,735 (373 ) 665 2,418 1,402 Comprehensive Income $ 7,840 $ 4,350 $ 4,940 $ 8,598 $ 4,626 Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.37 $ 0.43 $ 0.38 $ 0.56 $ 0.29 Dividends Declared $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15









FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 49,844 $ 50,137 $ 103,188 $ 108,085 $ 48,740 Federal funds sold 40,993 1,159 11,404 15,193 33,109 Total cash and cash equivalents 90,837 51,296 114,592 123,278 81,849 Interest-bearing time deposits 4,869 4,309 4,554 4,509 4,509 Securities - available-for-sale 204,121 222,293 190,465 204,415 174,682 Other securities, at cost 5,810 5,810 5,789 5,789 5,789 Loans held for sale 2,153 4,248 606 1,909 859 Loans, net 1,239,108 1,211,771 1,151,937 1,084,448 1,091,829 Premises and equipment 26,120 26,351 25,990 26,013 25,205 Goodwill 47,340 47,340 47,340 47,340 47,340 Mortgage servicing rights 2,672 2,629 2,556 2,465 2,397 Other real estate owned 185 214 351 329 510 Bank owned life insurance 15,313 15,235 15,151 15,050 14,963 Other assets 16,597 15,834 15,549 15,002 15,729 Total Assets $ 1,655,125 $ 1,607,330 $ 1,574,880 $ 1,530,547 $ 1,465,661 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 261,786 $ 265,156 $ 261,719 $ 242,510 $ 236,847 Interest-bearing NOW accounts 463,734 423,655 430,646 430,505 418,773 Savings 341,256 322,973 310,667 293,179 272,875 Time 281,931 276,563 274,996 276,153 258,929 Total deposits 1,348,707 1,288,347 1,278,028 1,242,347 1,187,424 Federal Funds Purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 30,585 48,073 30,056 27,102 25,521 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 24,788 24,806 24,669 24,532 24,682 Dividend payable 1,768 1,768 1,657 1,654 1,654 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 12,820 14,078 13,062 10,865 9,446 Total liabilities 1,418,668 1,377,072 1,347,472 1,306,500 1,248,727 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 3/31/20 and 12/31/19 81,844 81,535 81,264 81,955 81,760 Treasury stock - 1,100,579 shares 3/31/20, 1,093,065 shares 12/31/19 (12,636 ) (12,456 ) (12,453 ) (12,707 ) (12,680 ) Retained earnings 162,416 160,081 157,126 153,993 149,466 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,833 1,098 1,471 806 (1,612 ) Total stockholders' equity 236,457 230,258 227,408 224,047 216,934 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,655,125 $ 1,607,330 $ 1,574,880 $ 1,530,547 $ 1,465,661









FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA

For the Three Months Ended Selected financial data March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Return on average assets 1.02% 1.18% 1.10% 1.63% 0.97% Return on average equity 7.06% 8.26% 7.54% 11.21% 5.99% Yield on earning assets 4.66% 4.63% 4.74% 5.25% 4.80% Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.22% 1.40% 1.55% 1.45% 1.26% Net interest spread 3.44% 3.23% 3.19% 3.80% 3.54% Net interest margin 3.75% 3.60% 3.60% 4.18% 3.87% Efficiency 63.09% 63.67% 65.86% 56.00% 73.11% Dividend payout ratio 43.07% 43.34% 38.67% 26.78% 42.77% Tangible book value per share (1) $ 16.26 $ 16.01 $ 15.68 $ 15.49 $ 15.05 Tier 1 capital to average assets 11.56% 11.52% 11.45% 11.77% 13.07% Loans March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 570,217 $ 551,309 $ 502,137 $ 443,257 $ 440,993 Agricultural real estate 194,383 199,105 200,791 193,768 191,752 Consumer real estate 174,731 165,349 159,074 159,540 160,967 Commercial and industrial 143,261 135,631 130,150 125,609 137,949 Agricultural 109,584 111,820 110,270 113,755 112,898 Consumer 49,022 49,237 49,552 48,952 47,647 Other 8,336 8,314 8,167 7,341 7,392 Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs (1,893 ) (1,766 ) (1,445 ) (1,091 ) (1,133 ) Total loans,net $ 1,247,641 $ 1,218,999 $ 1,158,696 $ 1,091,131 $ 1,098,465 Asset quality data March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 3,344 $ 3,400 $ 3,275 $ 1,328 $ 1,188 Troubled debt restructuring $ 1,934 $ 956 $ 1,051 $ 981 $ 173 90 day past due and accruing $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonperforming loans $ 3,344 $ 3,400 $ 3,275 $ 1,328 $ 1,188 Other real estate owned $ 185 $ 214 $ 351 $ 329 $ 510 Nonperforming assets $ 3,529 $ 3,614 $ 3,626 $ 1,657 $ 1,698 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 8,533 $ 7,228 $ 6,759 $ 6,964 $ 6,636 Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans 0.68% 0.59% 0.58% 0.64% 0.60% Net charge-offs: Quarter-to-date $ 125 $ 295 $ 171 $ 86 $ 169 Year-to-date $ 125 $ 685 $ 426 $ 255 $ 169 Net charge-offs to average loans Quarter-to-date 0.01% 0.03% 0.02% 0.01% 0.02% Year-to-date 0.01% 0.06% 0.04% 0.02% 0.02% Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.27% 0.28% 0.28% 0.12% 0.11% Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans 256.66% 187.17% 173.25% 375.51% 558.92% (1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities)









FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES

(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)

For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Interest Earning Assets: Average

Balance Interest/

Dividends Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest/

Dividends Yield/

Rate Loans $ 1,236,848 $ 15,883 5.14% $ 1,108,031 $ 14,680 5.30% Taxable Investment Securities 190,158 1,321 2.78% 151,885 842 2.22% Tax-exempt Investment Securities 28,832 132 2.32% 34,513 170 2.49% Fed Funds Sold & Other 46,393 128 1.10% 31,394 170 2.17% Total Interest Earning Assets 1,502,231 $ 17,464 4.66% 1,325,823 $ 15,862 4.80% Nonearning Assets 114,326 4,540 Total Assets $ 1,616,557 $ 1,330,363 Interest Bearing Liabilities: Savings Deposits $ 773,130 $ 1,485 0.77% 671,227 1,527 0.91% Other Time Deposits 277,579 1,416 2.04% 243,342 1,086 1.79% Other Borrowed Money 24,787 266 4.29% 29,392 287 3.91% Fed Funds Purchased & Securities Sold under Agreement to Repurch. 38,954 244 2.51% 33,794 185 2.19% Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $ 1,114,450 $ 3,411 1.22% $ 977,755 $ 3,085 1.26% Noninterest bearing Liabilities 269,550 137,279 Stockholders Equity $ 232,557 $ 215,329 Net Interest Income and interest rate spread $ 14,053 3.44% $ 12,777 3.54% Net Interest Margin 3.75% 3.87% Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts



