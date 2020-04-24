ARCHBOLD, Ohio, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2020 first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

2020 First Quarter Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net interest income after provision for loan losses was stable at $12.6 million, despite a $1.4 million increase in the first quarter provision for loan losses
  • Noninterest income increased 15.8% to $3.1 million
  • Strong organic growth drove a 13.5% increase in net total loans and a 13.6% increase in total deposits
  • Net income increased 27.3% to $4.1 million, or $0.37 per basic and diluted share
  • Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.01%, compared to 0.02% for the same period last year
  • Return on average assets was 1.02%, compared to 0.97% for the same period last year (last year’s first quarter included one-time tax adjusted expenses related to the Bank of Geneva acquisition)
  • F&M remains well capitalized under regulatory guidelines with a tier 1 capital to average assets of 11.56% 

“For over 120 years, F&M has supported its local communities and we are committed to helping our retail, commercial, and agricultural customers through the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 crisis,” stated Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While it is too early to understand the economic repercussions of the crisis, F&M’s strong financial and capital position provides us with the flexibility to navigate this period of uncertainty. In addition, our consistent loan and deposit growth over the past five years, demonstrates the strong relationships we have developed throughout our Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan communities. Our team members have rallied behind our customers and communities and I am grateful for all their efforts, hard work, and dedication. We are diligently working to protect our employees and customers, while quickly providing essential financial services, advice and resources to our customers. As a result, the majority of our workforce is either working from home or operating in staggered shifts, while our customers have embraced alternatives to lobby banking including drive-thru, online, digital, and mobile banking. Despite the adjustments we have made to our operations, I am proud to announce F&M has not furloughed any associates and has not reduced pay or salaries to any of our associates.” 

“As the crisis has evolved, we have strengthened our relationships by increasing the amount of financial relief, assistance, and advice we are providing customers. Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have started offering several financial relief programs to our customers including forbearance agreements for home loans, a ‘Skip-a-pay’ program for consumer installment loans, waiving late payment fees, offering interest only payment alternatives for commercial and ag customers, and temporarily reducing account fees by eliminating certain requirements on deposit accounts. In addition, as a community bank, we have the agility to respond to evolving market conditions, while offering quick financial support and decisions to our customers. Through our efforts, almost 500 loans to small business customers have been approved by the Small Business Administration for total consideration of nearly $70 million as a result of the Paycheck Protection Program. The success of this program has helped F&M provide the necessary financial resources to many of our small business customers who employ over 8,000 people.”

Income Statement
Net income for the 2020 first quarter ended March 31, 2020, was $4.1 million, compared to $3.2 million for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the 2020 first quarter was $0.37, compared to $0.29 for the same period last year. The 2019 first quarter earnings included $0.09 per basic and diluted share of one-time acquisition related expenses associated with the Limberlost acquisition.

Mr. Eller continued, “As the Federal Reserve reduced rates during the end of 2019, we adjusted our cost of interest-bearing liabilities. As a result, our net interest margin remained relatively stable and was 3.75% at March 31, 2020, compared to 3.87% for the same period last year and 3.60% at December 31, 2019. Late in the 2020 first quarter, the Federal Reserve announced emergency rate cuts of 50 and 100 basis points in response to the COVID-19 crisis. This resulted in a cost of funds for the month of March of 1.10%, which represents the lowest cost of funds we have had in over a year. We are also proactively controlling noninterest expenses and I am pleased with the continued improvements we have made to our efficiency ratio, despite enhancing our compensation structure during the quarter which resulted in approximately 30% of our associates receiving an increase in their annual salaries.” 

“We expect Federal Reserve rate cuts will put pressure on our net interest margin in the coming quarters. Helping offset some of the impact to net interest margin are fees we will receive associated with originating loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. In addition, lower rates have created a surge in the demand for home loans. In fact, at the end of the quarter our pipeline of home loans is three times higher than our previous record. F&M only keeps a portion of the home loans we originate, which helps reduce portfolio risk and generates noninterest income as we resell residential mortgages in the secondary market. Noninterest income during the first quarter increased 15.8% to $3.1 million, compared to the same period last year. We expect second quarter noninterest income to increase significantly as we benefit from fees associated with the high volume of Paycheck Protection Program loans and residential mortgages.” 

Deposits
At March 31, 2020, total deposits were $1.349 billion, an increase of 13.6% from March 31, 2019. The significant organic deposit growth we have been experiencing is a result of continued strength in expanding relationships with new and existing customers. In addition, we have recently experienced changing customer preferences to more stable and secure saving instruments as deposits have increased since the COVID-19 crisis began.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at March 31, 2020, increased 13.6% or by $149.2 million to $1.247 billion, compared to $1.098 billion at March 31, 2019, and up from $1.219 billion at December 31, 2019. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of strong organic loan growth.

Mr. Eller continued, “Throughout our history, we have focused on measured growth, while maintaining a strong financial position and managing the risk of our loan portfolio. During the 2008 – 2009 financial crisis, F&M achieved strong profitability, was well-capitalized, did not participate in TARP, and continued to pay its quarterly cash dividend. We believe the lessons we learned during the 2008 – 2009 financial crisis, combined with the experience of our strong leadership team, board of directors, financial position, and capital levels provide us with the resources and platform to navigate this challenging period.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic combined with the country’s response to the crisis is materially impacting the ability of individuals, businesses and other entities to meet their financial obligations. Fortunately, F&M has no exposure to the energy sector, while our exposure to industries most likely impacted by the pandemic is limited. In fact, loans in the restaurant, hospitality (hotel) and entertainment industries represent 8.67% of our loan portfolio at March 31, 2020. We have only processed a total of $3.4 million of payment deferrals to customers in the restaurant and entertainment industries, while no hotel customers have currently requested payment deferrals reflecting our conservative underwriting standards and the strong balance sheets of our customers. During the first quarter we proactively increased our allowance for loan losses and incurred a $1.4 million provision, which was in addition to a higher provision in the fourth quarter as we completed a comprehensive review of each loan from the Bank of Geneva merger and prudently increased our allowance for the significant loan growth we experienced last year. We are proactively monitoring our loan portfolio and we will make the necessary adjustments to help our customers during this difficult period, while ensuring F&M’s financial strength.” 

Mr. Eller concluded: “F&M is vested in our communities and we are here to help as we all navigate the challenges associated with the COVID-19 crisis together. On behalf of the entire leadership team and board of directors, I would like to express our gratitude to our customers and employees. Thank you!” 

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 9.0% to $236.5 million at March 31, 2020, from $216.9 million at March 31, 2019. At March 31, 2020, the company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 11.56%, compared to 13.07% at March 31, 2019.

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $180.9 million at March 31, 2020, compared to $167.1 million at March 31, 2019. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2020, was $16.26 per share, compared to $15.05 per share at March 31, 2019.

For the 2020 first quarter, the company declared cash dividends of $0.16 per share, which is a 6.7% increase over the 2019 first quarter declared dividend payment. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over 20 consecutive years. For the 2020 first quarter, the dividend payout ratio was 43.07% compared to 42.77% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) (Nasdaq: FMAO), is the holding company for the Farmers & Merchants State Bank, a local independent community bank with $1.7 billion in assets that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana since 1897. The Farmers & Merchants State Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 30 offices. Our locations are in Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, and Steuben counties.

Safe harbor statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions.  F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP.



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)

 Three  Months Ended   
 March 31,
2020 		 December 31,
2019 		 September 30,
2019 		 June 30,
2019 		 March 31,
2019 
Interest Income              
Loans, including fees$  15,883  $  15,608  $  15,202  $  16,723  $  14,680 
Debt securities:              
U.S. Treasury and government agencies1,146  840  972  816  713 
Municipalities262  225  190  211  211 
Dividends45  60  69  76  88 
Federal funds sold6  97  120  162  37 
Other.  122    319    459    295    133 
Total interest income17,464  17,149  17,012  18,283  15,862 
Interest Expense              
Deposits2,901  3,336  3,654  3,339  2,613 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold              
under agreements to repurchase244  207  201  141  185 
Borrowed funds  266    270    257    269    287 
Total interest expense  3,411    3,813    4,112    3,749    3,085 
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Loan Losses14,053  13,336  12,900  14,534  12,777 
Provision for Loan Losses   1,430    728    247    133    30 
Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses12,623  12,608  12,653  14,401  12,747 
Noninterest Income              
Customer service fees1,586  1,732  1,722  1,694  1,578 
Other service charges and fees1,039  1,132  1,179  1,091  1,041 
Net gain on sale of loans227  119  260  196  102 
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities  270    -    -    -    (26)
Total noninterest income3,122  2,983  3,161  2,981  2,695 
Noninterest Expense              
Salaries and wages4,223  4,029  4,158  3,830  4,312 
Employee benefits1,677  1,410  1,331  1,223  1,594 
Net occupancy expense564  406  630  614  667 
Furniture and equipment758  596  720  763  696 
Data processing442  396  482  376  1,299 
Franchise taxes368  246  248  229  258 
ATM expense414  434  416  418  447 
Advertising303  340  587  382  260 
Net loss on sale of other assets owned1  16  22  28  15 
FDIC assessment72  (11) -  98  96 
Mortgage servicing rights amortization132  158  149  105  75 
Consulting fees139  264  196  95  113 
Other general and administrative  1,602    1,482    1,667    1,551    1,679 
Total noninterest expense  10,695    9,766    10,606    9,712    11,511 
Income Before Income Taxes5,050  5,825  5,208  7,670  3,931 
Income Taxes  945    1,102    933    1,490    707 
Net Income  4,105    4,723    4,275    6,180    3,224 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):              
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities4,998  (472) 841  3,061  1,749 
Reclassification adjustment for (gain) loss on sale of available-for-sale securities  (270)   -    -    -    26 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities4,728  (472) 841  3,061  1,775 
Tax expense (benefit)  993    (99)   176    643    373 
Other comprehensive income (loss)  3,735    (373)   665    2,418    1,402 
Comprehensive Income$  7,840  $  4,350  $  4,940  $  8,598  $  4,626 
Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share$  0.37  $  0.43  $  0.38  $  0.56  $  0.29 
Dividends Declared$  0.16  $  0.16  $  0.15  $  0.15  $  0.15 
                    



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)

  March 31,
2020 		 December 31,
2019 		 September 30,
2019 		 June 30,
2019 		 March 31,
2019 
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited) 
Assets               
Cash and due from banks $  49,844  $  50,137  $  103,188  $  108,085  $  48,740 
Federal funds sold   40,993    1,159    11,404    15,193    33,109 
Total cash and cash equivalents 90,837  51,296  114,592  123,278  81,849 
                
Interest-bearing time deposits 4,869  4,309  4,554  4,509  4,509 
Securities - available-for-sale 204,121  222,293  190,465  204,415  174,682 
Other securities, at cost 5,810  5,810  5,789  5,789  5,789 
Loans held for sale 2,153  4,248  606  1,909  859 
Loans, net 1,239,108  1,211,771  1,151,937  1,084,448  1,091,829 
Premises and equipment 26,120  26,351  25,990  26,013  25,205 
Goodwill 47,340  47,340  47,340  47,340  47,340 
Mortgage servicing rights 2,672  2,629  2,556  2,465  2,397 
Other real estate owned 185  214  351  329  510 
Bank owned life insurance 15,313  15,235  15,151  15,050  14,963 
Other assets   16,597    15,834    15,549    15,002    15,729 
                
Total Assets $  1,655,125  $  1,607,330  $  1,574,880  $  1,530,547  $  1,465,661 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity               
Liabilities               
Deposits               
Noninterest-bearing $  261,786  $  265,156  $  261,719  $  242,510  $  236,847 
Interest-bearing               
NOW accounts 463,734  423,655  430,646  430,505  418,773 
Savings 341,256  322,973  310,667  293,179  272,875 
Time 281,931  276,563    274,996    276,153    258,929 
Total deposits 1,348,707  1,288,347  1,278,028  1,242,347  1,187,424 
                
Federal Funds Purchased and               
securities sold under agreements to repurchase 30,585  48,073  30,056  27,102  25,521 
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 24,788  24,806  24,669  24,532  24,682 
Dividend payable 1,768  1,768  1,657  1,654  1,654 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   12,820    14,078    13,062    10,865    9,446 
Total liabilities   1,418,668    1,377,072    1,347,472    1,306,500    1,248,727 
                
Commitments and Contingencies               
                
Stockholders' Equity               
Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued               
and outstanding 12,230,000 shares 3/31/20 and 12/31/19 81,844  81,535  81,264  81,955  81,760 
Treasury stock - 1,100,579 shares 3/31/20, 1,093,065 shares 12/31/19 (12,636) (12,456) (12,453) (12,707) (12,680)
Retained earnings 162,416  160,081  157,126  153,993  149,466 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   4,833    1,098    1,471    806    (1,612)
Total stockholders' equity   236,457    230,258    227,408    224,047    216,934 
                
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $  1,655,125  $  1,607,330  $  1,574,880  $  1,530,547  $  1,465,661 
                     



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA

  For the Three Months Ended
Selected financial data March 31,
2020 		 December 31,
2019 		 September 30,
2019 		 June 30,
2019 		 March 31,
2019 
Return on average assets  1.02%   1.18%   1.10%   1.63%   0.97% 
Return on average equity  7.06%   8.26%   7.54%   11.21%   5.99% 
Yield on earning assets  4.66%   4.63%   4.74%   5.25%   4.80% 
Cost of interest bearing liabilities  1.22%   1.40%   1.55%   1.45%   1.26% 
Net interest spread  3.44%   3.23%   3.19%   3.80%   3.54% 
Net interest margin  3.75%   3.60%   3.60%   4.18%   3.87% 
Efficiency  63.09%   63.67%   65.86%   56.00%   73.11% 
Dividend payout ratio  43.07%   43.34%   38.67%   26.78%   42.77% 
Tangible book value per share (1) $16.26  $16.01  $15.68  $15.49  $15.05 
Tier 1 capital to average assets  11.56%   11.52%   11.45%   11.77%   13.07% 
                     
            
Loans March 31,
2020 		 December 31,
2019 		 September 30,
2019 		 June 30,
2019 		 March 31,
2019 
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                    
Commercial real estate $570,217  $551,309  $502,137  $443,257  $440,993 
Agricultural real estate  194,383   199,105   200,791   193,768   191,752 
Consumer real estate  174,731   165,349   159,074   159,540   160,967 
Commercial and industrial  143,261   135,631   130,150   125,609   137,949 
Agricultural  109,584   111,820   110,270   113,755   112,898 
Consumer  49,022   49,237   49,552   48,952   47,647 
Other  8,336   8,314   8,167   7,341   7,392 
Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs  (1,893  (1,766  (1,445  (1,091  (1,133
Total loans,net $1,247,641  $1,218,999  $1,158,696  $1,091,131  $1,098,465 
                     
                     
Asset quality data March 31,
2020 		 December 31,
2019 		 September 30,
2019 		 June 30,
2019 		 March 31,
2019 
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                    
Nonaccrual loans $3,344  $3,400  $3,275  $1,328  $1,188 
Troubled debt restructuring $1,934  $956  $1,051  $981  $173 
90 day past due and accruing $-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Nonperforming loans $3,344  $3,400  $3,275  $1,328  $1,188 
Other real estate owned $185  $214  $351  $329  $510 
Nonperforming assets $3,529  $3,614  $3,626  $1,657  $1,698 
                     
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                    
Allowance for loan and lease losses $8,533  $7,228  $6,759  $6,964  $6,636 
Allowance for loan and lease losses/total loans  0.68%   0.59%   0.58%   0.64%   0.60% 
Net charge-offs:                    
Quarter-to-date $125  $295  $171  $86  $169 
Year-to-date $125  $685  $426  $255  $169 
Net charge-offs to average loans                    
Quarter-to-date  0.01%   0.03%   0.02%   0.01%   0.02% 
Year-to-date  0.01%   0.06%   0.04%   0.02%   0.02% 
Nonperforming loans/total loans  0.27%   0.28%   0.28%   0.12%   0.11% 
Allowance for loan and lease losses/nonperforming loans  256.66%   187.17%   173.25%   375.51%   558.92% 
                     
(1)  Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill and other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities) 
 



FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)

             
  For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
Interest Earning Assets: Average
Balance		 Interest/
Dividends		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest/
Dividends		 Yield/
Rate
Loans $  1,236,848 $  15,883 5.14% $  1,108,031 $  14,680 5.30%
Taxable Investment Securities 190,158 1,321 2.78% 151,885 842 2.22%
Tax-exempt Investment Securities 28,832 132 2.32% 34,513 170 2.49%
Fed Funds Sold & Other 46,393 128 1.10% 31,394 170 2.17%
Total Interest Earning Assets 1,502,231 $  17,464 4.66% 1,325,823 $  15,862 4.80%
             
Nonearning Assets 114,326     4,540    
             
Total Assets $  1,616,557     $  1,330,363    
             
Interest Bearing Liabilities:            
Savings Deposits $  773,130 $  1,485 0.77% 671,227 1,527 0.91%
Other Time Deposits 277,579 1,416 2.04% 243,342 1,086 1.79%
Other Borrowed Money 24,787 266 4.29% 29,392 287 3.91%
Fed Funds Purchased & Securities            
Sold under Agreement to Repurch. 38,954 244 2.51% 33,794 185 2.19%
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities $  1,114,450 $  3,411 1.22% $  977,755 $  3,085 1.26%
             
Noninterest bearing Liabilities 269,550     137,279    
             
Stockholders Equity $  232,557     $  215,329    
             
Net Interest Income and interest rate spread   $  14,053 3.44%   $  12,777 3.54%
             
Net Interest Margin     3.75%     3.87%
             
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts 
             


