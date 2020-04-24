BEIJING, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, announced today that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.niu.com as well as the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ir@niu.com.

